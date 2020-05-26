 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans laud Andrea Radrizzani on three-year anniversary

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 26/5/2020 | 06:15pm

Monday marked the three-year anniversary of Leeds United being purchased by current chairman Andrea Radrizzani and plenty of supporters have taken to social media to celebrate.

It’s also been an opportunity for some to rave about the Italian businessman considering the turn in fortunes the club has seen under his stewardship.

Radrizzani paid £45m for the club and is said to have invested a whopping £100m or more since.

The Whites have effectively finished in the top three in the Championship in back-to-back seasons and are set for a return to the big time after a 16-year absence.

Radrizzani’s money and contact book has been a major factor in this given he convinced Marcelo Bielsa to manage in the second tier of English football and funded the signings of Patrick Bamford, Kiko Casilla and Helder Costa.

Would Leeds be where they are today without his input? Arguably, no. He was the man to put a stop to Massimo Cellino’s tumultuous tenure – one that saw managers like Steve Evans and Dave Hockaday at the helm.

It’s clear to see that many in west Yorkshire are rather grateful for his involvement in the club with him being lauded as the ‘best owner’ the club has ever had as well as being ‘outstanding’.

Here’s how fans have celebrated this week…

