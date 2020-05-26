Leeds fans laud Andrea Radrizzani on three-year anniversary

Monday marked the three-year anniversary of Leeds United being purchased by current chairman Andrea Radrizzani and plenty of supporters have taken to social media to celebrate.

It’s also been an opportunity for some to rave about the Italian businessman considering the turn in fortunes the club has seen under his stewardship.

Radrizzani paid £45m for the club and is said to have invested a whopping £100m or more since.

The Whites have effectively finished in the top three in the Championship in back-to-back seasons and are set for a return to the big time after a 16-year absence.

Radrizzani’s money and contact book has been a major factor in this given he convinced Marcelo Bielsa to manage in the second tier of English football and funded the signings of Patrick Bamford, Kiko Casilla and Helder Costa.

Would Leeds be where they are today without his input? Arguably, no. He was the man to put a stop to Massimo Cellino’s tumultuous tenure – one that saw managers like Steve Evans and Dave Hockaday at the helm.

It’s clear to see that many in west Yorkshire are rather grateful for his involvement in the club with him being lauded as the ‘best owner’ the club has ever had as well as being ‘outstanding’.

Here’s how fans have celebrated this week…

The best owner we have had in years. Inspired signing of Bielsa, sensible investment, reinstated the women’s team, clear leadership … 👏👏 — Chris 🤍💙💛 (@Chris_CD2010) May 25, 2020

Yup. We all owe Kenny Dalgliesh a big thank you for telling Radz to take us on. — Goolie (@Goolie6) May 24, 2020

Shambles before him @LUFC. Credit due as it’s been a good period. Praying#LUFC pull it of this year! — Paul Guise (@PaulGeezerguise) May 24, 2020

The changes @andrearadri has brought in both on the pitch and off it are outstanding. Proud to have him. — Jon (@LufcJon) May 25, 2020

He has brought order and professionalism to our club. Kudos. — James Pozzi (@jamespozzi) May 25, 2020

What a guy, restored honour and credibility back to the club and brought in the manager that will lead us back to the promised land. Thank you @andrearadri 🙏 — Big Mandalorian (@whaaaamy) May 25, 2020

He has been a unbelievable owner and also the people he bought in. In him we have a god. MOT i love my club — Mandy Cooper (@Mandy66742038) May 25, 2020

Done a great job. Thank you for putting pride and passion back into the club @andrearadri — Gary Russell (@garyjruss) May 25, 2020

Done a great job — Chris (@christos1418) May 25, 2020

Doing an excellent job

M. O. T. — William charles williams (@William46358063) May 25, 2020

@andrearadri you are a breath of fresh air – honest, open, one of us – love your work – MOT 4SHO — Stewart King (@energysaveruk) May 25, 2020

