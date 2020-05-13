 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans swoon over Ben White after his gesture

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 13/5/2020 | 07:11pm

Leeds United fans have been sent into a frenzy over loan star Ben White this week after footage emerged on social media.

The centre-back can be seen talking to the young supporter that sent Brighton and Hove Albion his pocket money and a letter in order to try and secure White on a permanent basis.

Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth made it all happen as the three spoke about the 21-year-old’s time in west Yorkshire, and several members of the Elland Road faithful believe he wants to stay past his temporary spell.

Will Ben White be a Leeds player next season?

Yes!

No!

White has played in all 37 league games this term, becoming an integral part of Marcelo Biesla’s league-leading backline. He has averaged three clearances, 2.7 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per game whilst his ball-playing abilities shouldn’t be understated either having managed an 85.7% passing success rate, via WhoScored.

Much has been made of his long-term future at Brighton, let alone Leeds, with Phil Hay claiming Liverpool and both Manchester clubs are sniffing around him ahead of a potential summer switch.

Although, you’d find it hard to find someone that wasn’t desperate for him to stay at United.

Here’s how they have been reacting to his gesture…

