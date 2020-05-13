Leeds United fans have been sent into a frenzy over loan star Ben White this week after footage emerged on social media.
The centre-back can be seen talking to the young supporter that sent Brighton and Hove Albion his pocket money and a letter in order to try and secure White on a permanent basis.
Class from Ben White 👏👏 #LUFC pic.twitter.com/IYscJa9ylT
— LUFCMOT (@LUFCMOTcom) May 12, 2020
Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth made it all happen as the three spoke about the 21-year-old’s time in west Yorkshire, and several members of the Elland Road faithful believe he wants to stay past his temporary spell.
White has played in all 37 league games this term, becoming an integral part of Marcelo Biesla’s league-leading backline. He has averaged three clearances, 2.7 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per game whilst his ball-playing abilities shouldn’t be understated either having managed an 85.7% passing success rate, via WhoScored.
Much has been made of his long-term future at Brighton, let alone Leeds, with Phil Hay claiming Liverpool and both Manchester clubs are sniffing around him ahead of a potential summer switch.
Although, you’d find it hard to find someone that wasn’t desperate for him to stay at United.
Here’s how they have been reacting to his gesture…
He really wants to stay at Leeds doesn’t he? https://t.co/mGLBgQKkB1
— Cameron Simpson (@allmodcams) May 12, 2020
Top lad @ben6white, surely staying next year ??👀 it’s a no brainier 💙💛 https://t.co/DZ0S9xSiVH
— Will retter (@willretter99) May 12, 2020
All us LUFC Fans are with you Daniel please 🙏 @andrearadri @LUFC we don’t want to loose him let’s take him with us to the promised land 💙💛 https://t.co/74CHGXGAFm
— Collette Grimshaw (@letgpud) May 12, 2020
What a man https://t.co/B8y5xuPvLe
— Kammy (@kamronLUFC) May 12, 2020
Fantastic. We know Ben wants to stay at Leeds in the Prem.
— Greg (@Greg53823578) May 12, 2020
This is why he’s Leeds. Imagine the scenes if we get promoted and have his and KPs contract tied up long term
— Adam Heigold (@AdamHeigold) May 12, 2020
Our club oozes class right now ..
— martinCahill (@martin34324028) May 12, 2020
Class I totally agree. Love you Ben White. I’m praying daily that your wearing a Leeds shirt next season
— Russell Lockwood (@RussellLockwoo2) May 12, 2020
Stay at Leeds Ben, please…
— Richard Lang (@richardlang05) May 12, 2020
That’s lovely
— Super_Leeds_MOT🇬🇧🏴🏴☠️🍻🥂 (@SuperLeedsUtd5) May 12, 2020
Rolls Royce of a footballer
— Martin Moran (@MartinMoran74) May 12, 2020
He fits in with the club so perfectly.
— James Cousins (@CuzLufc73) May 12, 2020
Class touch 👏🏻👏🏻
— Jono Moulds (@JonoMoulds) May 12, 2020
