Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays key EFL news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 12:20pm

Leeds United finally received some sort of update from the EFL and supporters at Elland Road have been reacting to the news via Phil Hay, who relayed the key information to Twitter.

Will Leeds go up as champions if the season resumes?

100%, yes!

No - WBA will

The English Football League have delayed a return to training until May 25th at the earliest, which is over a week later than their original date of May 16th following a board meeting with Championship clubs.

Last week, the British government postponed all sporting events until June 1st at the earliest whilst EFL chair has set a deadline of July 31st for the remaining nine matches to be complete by.

It means the breathing space for this season to be resumed is diminishing quickly and many in west Yorkshire now have their doubts.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are sat top of the Championship, holding a seven-point advantage to the playoffs, so it’s fair to argue that they have a very good chance of ending a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…


