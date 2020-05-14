Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays key EFL news

Leeds United finally received some sort of update from the EFL and supporters at Elland Road have been reacting to the news via Phil Hay, who relayed the key information to Twitter.

Will Leeds go up as champions if the season resumes?

100%, yes! Vote No - WBA will Vote

The English Football League have delayed a return to training until May 25th at the earliest, which is over a week later than their original date of May 16th following a board meeting with Championship clubs.

The EFL has delayed the date for clubs to return to training until May 25 at the earliest. Was originally set for May 16. EFL board met today and Championship clubs also held discussions. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 13, 2020

Last week, the British government postponed all sporting events until June 1st at the earliest whilst EFL chair has set a deadline of July 31st for the remaining nine matches to be complete by.

It means the breathing space for this season to be resumed is diminishing quickly and many in west Yorkshire now have their doubts.

A true test for any Leeds fan: Can you match these iconic images with the right results?

1 of 25 What scoreline does this iconic Leeds image belong to? 3-2 4-3 2-0 3-1

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are sat top of the Championship, holding a seven-point advantage to the playoffs, so it’s fair to argue that they have a very good chance of ending a 16-year wait for top-flight football at Elland Road.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to the news…

Definitely not playing again then. So another pre-season and 9 games in 6;weeks is not happening — Rob Debenham (@robbydeb) May 13, 2020

The longer it is dragged out, the less likely we are to play. Then the legal madness begins! — Lincolnshire White. 🇬🇧💛💙🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@BenBoo1984) May 13, 2020

Does anyone seriously think there will be another ball kicked? Surely not — Eireleeds1💙💛 (@kevingaff) May 13, 2020

Started to feel this season is over 😐 — Humber White (@HumberWhite) May 13, 2020

Are we champions yet — John paul jones (@Johnleeds77) May 13, 2020

Can’t see it restarting. Most EFL clubs will lose serious money hosting games behind closed doors especially if they have to extend players contracts. PPG beckons I reckon — Gary Keast 💛💙 (@garykeast70) May 13, 2020

Just dragging on this Phil isnt it mate — Matt Ski (@dzialowskimatt) May 13, 2020

Wow another useful update from the EFL — Lewis 🇮🇨 (@ftKlichy) May 13, 2020

They really really really don’t want to have to make a conclusive decision on standings do they? — Nile A (@amoslufc) May 13, 2020

Why do I get a bad feeling about all this…….. — L.IAM (@leedsliam01) May 13, 2020

this is it… it’s over! — Rune Holthen (@ColdNorwegian) May 14, 2020



AND in other news, Leeds fans swoon over Ben White after this gesture…