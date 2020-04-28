Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s Ben White transfer claim

Leeds United fans have been reacting to Phil Hay’s latest claim with an air of sorrow after he revealed his thoughts on the future of loan star Ben White in west Yorkshire.

The ever-reliable Whites journalist was speaking on his The Athletic podcast earlier this week about the 22-year-old fan favourite. He said the following:

"The more I speak to Leeds about White, the more I sense a resignation about him being here a second year."@PhilHay_ reveals #LFC, #MCFC and #MUFC are all interested in on loan #LUFC defender Ben White. 🎙️ 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗣𝗛𝗜𝗟 𝗛𝗔𝗬 𝗦𝗛𝗢𝗪

Listen now: https://t.co/R3xFLQOETW pic.twitter.com/lnhw92KPyt — The Athletic UK (@TheAthleticUK) April 27, 2020

White is currently contracted to Brighton and Hove Albion, who sent him to Leeds for a season and his performances for the Championship leaders has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and both Manchester clubs.

Therefore, Hay believes there is a resignation about him being at the club past his current stint, which comes to the disappointment of many at Elland Road.

The young English talent has started every league game for Marcelo Bielsa this term, averaging three clearances, 2.3 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per game, via WhoScored, whilst also averaging a rating of 7.05 – the fifth-best in the United squad.

Here’s how fans in the north have been reacting to the news…

Cheers Phil, just what we need when we're on lockdown. — Cal Ridge (@CalRidge1) April 27, 2020

He’ll be at a top 6 club next year, be a miracle if we secure him https://t.co/DYnAEoYOdX — Jord (@_JordAdams) April 27, 2020

As good as White is and as much as I would like him to stay if Bielsa stays he will find and create a replacement think of the meltdown when Jannsen went and look how that has panned out — Mike Kirby (@mkirby311) April 27, 2020

He’s a player with such massive potential. I can see him ending up at Liverpool, no question. — Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) April 27, 2020

Basically we will have to get promoted to keep White — Darren (@UnitedLeeds_) April 27, 2020

If Bielsa has made him the player he is then will he be as good with another manager, in another system? Brighton don’t seem to get the best from him, so will Klopp? — Tony Norman (@avnorm) April 27, 2020

He’ll be partnering Van Dijk next season, and starting for England at the euros. As much as I’d love him at Leeds, we won’t be able to compete if Liverpool or City come in for him. Genuinely think he loves it at Leeds, but the only way we’ll get him is if the top 2 or 3 opt out. — Jay Lawson (@lawson17LUFC) April 27, 2020

Qatar help us get our man — j a c k (At 🏡) (@jackleeds_) April 28, 2020

Bielsa has made him too good for us! I’d love to see him stay but money talks… — Rob (@rob_brown8) April 27, 2020

Would love to keep him, but if we can’t, genuinely feel that Bielsa would find another gem and turn them into a great player (if we go up) — Chris – LUFC (@ChrisLUFC5) April 27, 2020

If we get promoted their are alternatives so no sweat . Find it hard to believe he gets in any of those first teams esp liverpool as good as he is for us .acid test is when he plays against premiership strikers and at moment thats too big a punt to pay top wages even for lfc — dans world (@JoesBible) April 27, 2020

If we get to finish the season and secure promotion I’d like to think we will put in a top offer. Surely Bielsa is incentive enough — Sean Roqué le Beauchamp VI (@Le_Roque_Show) April 27, 2020

Maybe if we go up and get taken over one day we’ll be a club with some power. I know money isn’t everything but when it comes to football if you want to have the best players it really is everything unfortunately — Dems (@Dems32092055) April 27, 2020

