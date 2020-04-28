 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Phil Hay's Ben White transfer claim

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 28/4/2020 | 05:35pm

Leeds United fans have been reacting to Phil Hay’s latest claim with an air of sorrow after he revealed his thoughts on the future of loan star Ben White in west Yorkshire.

Where will Ben White be next season?

Brighton

Liverpool

Leeds

Other

The ever-reliable Whites journalist was speaking on his The Athletic podcast earlier this week about the 22-year-old fan favourite. He said the following:

White is currently contracted to Brighton and Hove Albion, who sent him to Leeds for a season and his performances for the Championship leaders has attracted interest from the likes of Liverpool and both Manchester clubs.

Therefore, Hay believes there is a resignation about him being at the club past his current stint, which comes to the disappointment of many at Elland Road.

The young English talent has started every league game for Marcelo Bielsa this term, averaging three clearances, 2.3 interceptions and 1.7 tackles per game, via WhoScored, whilst also averaging a rating of 7.05 – the fifth-best in the United squad.

Here’s how fans in the north have been reacting to the news…

