Leeds fans react to Beren Cross’ tweet on Alfie McCalmont

Leeds United fans absolutely adore midfielder Kalvin Phillips so you can only imagine the reaction should the 24-year-old ever depart Elland Road, but maybe they shouldn’t worry going by Beren Cross’ latest article.

The LeedsLive reporter profiles young prospect Alfie McCalmont dubbed Marcelo ‘Bielsa’s next project’.

He claims that the Argentine was asked by Victor Orta about what he wanted should Phillips leave the west Yorkshire outfit – a contingency plan if you like – and Bielsa went away and watched all of the U23’s 2018/19 campaign and decided that the 20-year-old Northern Irishman was the man.

McCalmont was handed his debut earlier this season, coming on as a substitute against Salford City in the EFL Cup and would record his first start in the same competition two weeks later against Stoke City.

He’s also picked up a cap for his national side.

Some supporters have been reacting to Cross on social media, here’s what has been said…

I don’t care what anyone says! No other manager is doing that much graft and also in effect turning down the option to sign someone else for decent money! I just love the man so much 💙💛 — Joe wainman💙💛 (@WainmanJoe) May 18, 2020

such a legend https://t.co/1KXTw5b33A — Tom Lawrence (@CL_908) May 18, 2020

Alfie McCalmont upon reading this tweet…….. pic.twitter.com/4ljK5a9FAi — bielsas lucky pants v3 (@luckypantsv3) May 18, 2020

Phillips is class. Leeds should still pull out all the stops to keep him — Martyn Norton (@martynnorton393) May 18, 2020

Remember watching him at York pre season. Obviously didn’t wanna lose phillips but remember thinking mccalmont is a good replacement if we lost him — Sean Hunter (@Seanrh11) May 18, 2020

Some endorsement for young Alfie coming from the master must have felt ten feet tall after reading that MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) May 18, 2020

McCalmont and Creswell are two huge prospects. — Carpediem55 (@marktenjag) May 18, 2020

Love McCalmont, unreal player, hopefully we see him get a few games. — Jamie (@JamWhipp) May 18, 2020

Imagine how good McCalmont is going to be then 👀🙌🏻 — Robert James (@Robertkas86) May 18, 2020

Class is Alfie. Bit of a Phillips/Kilkenny hybrid — Batesy (@BatesyV3) May 18, 2020

