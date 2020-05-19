 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Beren Cross' tweet on Alfie McCalmont

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 19/5/2020 | 12:12pm

Leeds United fans absolutely adore midfielder Kalvin Phillips so you can only imagine the reaction should the 24-year-old ever depart Elland Road, but maybe they shouldn’t worry going by Beren Cross’ latest article.

The LeedsLive reporter profiles young prospect Alfie McCalmont dubbed Marcelo ‘Bielsa’s next project’.

He claims that the Argentine was asked by Victor Orta about what he wanted should Phillips leave the west Yorkshire outfit – a contingency plan if you like – and Bielsa went away and watched all of the U23’s 2018/19 campaign and decided that the 20-year-old Northern Irishman was the man.

McCalmont was handed his debut earlier this season, coming on as a substitute against Salford City in the EFL Cup and would record his first start in the same competition two weeks later against Stoke City.

He’s also picked up a cap for his national side.

Some supporters have been reacting to Cross on social media, here’s what has been said…

