Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet after Championship testing

Leeds United fans have flocked to a tweet from Phil Hay after he revealed the results from the latest batch of testing in the Championship.

According to the ever-reliable journalist, there has been nine positive tests from six different clubs.

Should the Championship season be resumed?

Yes, get on with it Vote No, go to PPG! Vote

And the news has led to some members of the Elland Road faithful fearing the worst as they await the club’s long-awaited return to action.

The EFL announced that the Championship would resume from June 20th but with staff picking up these sorts of results, supporters are worried that they won’t get to see Leeds finally promoted…

It’s going to PPG isn’t it. And I’m not entirely sure how I feel about that — Paul G (@LPP2014) June 3, 2020

Championship isn’t going to start is it https://t.co/8j3zo9mf69 — Luke (@luke_hill) June 3, 2020

Jesus that’s gone up… — Matt Robson 💛💙 ALAW (@mattrobbo89) June 3, 2020

I’m not feeling confident about this being a good idea. Still think the right thing to do is treat players as being injured or suspended, but it’s a rather worrying position. — Tony D. (@tonypdickinson) June 3, 2020

Feel like the restart is teetering on a knife edge. Any idea what kind of figures it would take to put thing in serious doubt? — James Somers (@JSomers90) June 3, 2020

It has also led to several fans being a tad impatient as they are desperate to see Marcelo Bielsa’s side get over the line.

The west Yorkshire outfit currently sit top of the standings, holding a seven-point cushion to the dreaded playoff zone. If the season does have to be ended early, then it’s likely that Leeds would still be promoted as champions as all logical points-per-game systems see them in the same position.

Is it Haaland Snr or David Hopkins? Your Leeds knowledge will be put to the test with this quiz…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

And given that there hasn’t been top-flight football at LS11 for 16 years now, you’d imagine that many would take that as a solution now.

Ppg it lads send us up https://t.co/1cgiElRA5A — declanlufc (@declan96665150) June 3, 2020

I honestly think it’s a non starter!

PPG will do for me. — Neil Pearson (@NeilPea56396945) June 3, 2020

It’s there job.. Get on with it — GARFORTH WHITES WAKEY 1970💛💙💛 (@mmwgreen) June 3, 2020

Just get it done — Christian Cadman (@chris70c) June 3, 2020

I don’t care how we go up as long as we go up….16 years…jeez — Richard Seddon (@00Seddon1965) June 3, 2020

Gonna be PPG…..nailed on….. — Nick Smith (@Judgesmyth1) June 3, 2020

PPG please — Colin Brown (@in2thelite) June 3, 2020

Some supporters in west Yorkshire were a little less sympathetic, claiming that these positive results must be from teams at danger of being relegated to League One.

A little unfair to suggest perhaps.

All fighting relegation no doubt. — Crazy Badger 💛💙 (@thecrazybadger) June 3, 2020

Let me guess all 6 in relagation scrap — Steven Donnelly (@stevedonnelly86) June 3, 2020

AND in other news, Leeds fans excited by Adolfo Gaich transfer report…