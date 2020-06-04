 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans react to Phil Hay's tweet after Championship testing

Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet after Championship testing

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 4/6/2020 | 07:05pm

Leeds United fans have flocked to a tweet from Phil Hay after he revealed the results from the latest batch of testing in the Championship.

According to the ever-reliable journalist, there has been nine positive tests from six different clubs.

Should the Championship season be resumed?

Yes, get on with it

Yes, get on with it

No, go to PPG!

No, go to PPG!

And the news has led to some members of the Elland Road faithful fearing the worst as they await the club’s long-awaited return to action.

The EFL announced that the Championship would resume from June 20th but with staff picking up these sorts of results, supporters are worried that they won’t get to see Leeds finally promoted…

It has also led to several fans being a tad impatient as they are desperate to see Marcelo Bielsa’s side get over the line.

The west Yorkshire outfit currently sit top of the standings, holding a seven-point cushion to the dreaded playoff zone. If the season does have to be ended early, then it’s likely that Leeds would still be promoted as champions as all logical points-per-game systems see them in the same position.

Is it Haaland Snr or David Hopkins? Your Leeds knowledge will be put to the test with this quiz…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 15

WHO IS THE PLAYER?

And given that there hasn’t been top-flight football at LS11 for 16 years now, you’d imagine that many would take that as a solution now.

Some supporters in west Yorkshire were a little less sympathetic, claiming that these positive results must be from teams at danger of being relegated to League One.

A little unfair to suggest perhaps.

AND in other news, Leeds fans excited by Adolfo Gaich transfer report

Article title: Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s tweet after Championship testing

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 