Leeds fans react to club post on EFL update

Leeds United could be promoted as champions after the English Football League board announced new proposals that would see the season decided by an unweighted points-per-game system.

The EFL are still aiming to complete the final few fixtures when it is safe to do so, but have now offered a potential solution should teams in the second flight vote to end the campaign.

Have Leeds earned promotion to the PL?

Absolutely, well-deserved Vote No, finish the season! Vote

51% of its member clubs would need to vote in favour of the premature finish.

The system sees the west Yorkshire side finish top as they will go up with their nearest rivals West Bromwich Albion whilst Charlton Athletic, Luton Town and Barnsley would be relegated.

This latest revelation was relayed by United’s official Twitter feed on Thursday afternoon and supporters have been going nuts in response, practically celebrating the news as a major hint to them playing Premier League football next season.

However, the top-flight would still have to agree to relegation on their part.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took a swipe at the ‘null and void’ argument as they are the ones backing Leeds staying in the division whilst others couldn’t contain their excitement.

Here’s what has been said…

We’re up ! Play the games : Bring it on. #UNSTOPPABLE 💙💛💛💙🆙 — Dale Brown 💙🏐💛 (@LUDBOFFICIAL) May 21, 2020

Null and Void brigade where are you? 😂 Null and Void FC in the mud you love to see it 😂😂😂 — Lovely Lallana (@EduardMiller6) May 21, 2020

We voting to end season now then so we definitely go up as champions and don’t screw it up if we go back playing? — Adam Green (@AdamGreen0823) May 21, 2020

Dare i say it but aren’t we going up & as CHAMPIONS at that 🏆🏅 — Alan Thompson 🇮🇪 (@thombo1987) May 21, 2020

ANNOUNCE CHAMPIONS — Adam Brown (@adambrown1992) May 21, 2020

Champions it is then. — Tom (@Tombatty2) May 21, 2020

Don’t u know pump it up — Toby Brannan (@TobyBrannan3) May 21, 2020

