Leeds fans react over Gaetano Berardi latest

Leeds United centre-back Gaetano Berardi’s future is in limbo and it’s only been made more complicated by any potential extension to the Championship season.

The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer but director of football Victor Orta is expecting him – and others – to be available for selection should the campaign run into July.

LeedsLive reporter Beren Cross relayed an interview the Spaniard did with Guillem Balague in a recent article and fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

Berardi is certainly a divisive figure at Elland Road and these comments have only increased divide tenfold – many would like to see him stay next term whilst others still believe he’s a liability.

The Swiss defender has played 17 times in the Championship this term, keeping a clean sheet in 11 of those matches as backup to skipper Liam Cooper and loan star Ben White.

It remains to be seen if Marcelo Bielsa will keep hold of him when his contract does expire.

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

He should be here next season…… whenever that is — We All Talk Leeds (@WeAllTalkLeeds) May 13, 2020

Actually so heart broken that he probably won’t be with us for another season! 😭 https://t.co/uKqDNPjVnQ — NicholaJanexo (@nicholajanexo) May 13, 2020

Yea and then what? My heart wants to see him end his career here! #lufc 🦁 — Joe wainman💙💛 (@WainmanJoe) May 13, 2020

Give him a lifetime deal 🥰 — Dirty Leeds ¡Carajo! (@DirtyLeedsFC) May 13, 2020

With a contract. Warrior deserves one — Declan Benton (@DeccieBenton) May 13, 2020

Get him a new contract, imagine this legend ending his career with us! — Simon💙💛 (@Si_Plow) May 13, 2020

Be heartbreaking if he goes without pulling a shirt on, deserves a lot more #lufc — glyn hansford (@GlynHansford) May 13, 2020

Make him king of Leeds — Tom (@Tomsteer710) May 13, 2020

Big mistake. Hope we can give him the goodbye he deserves — spivo (@clivedyer4) May 14, 2020

He’s been as good as anyone else when asked to step in this season!! Been solid — 💙Russ💛 (@russcausier) May 14, 2020

Give him a contact or we riot — danny (@dannyiow) May 14, 2020

That’s talking with sense, he loves the club but far from being a PL player to me ,scared to death every time he’s in a one on one situation. — Joseph Spiteri (@leedsjoespiteri) May 14, 2020

I liked him when I heard he went out for a few drinks once….dressed in his full Leeds kit! That said, he’s a red card liability. Versatile but a liability for me and not prem standard sadly. — Philip Crampton (@philipcrampton) May 14, 2020

