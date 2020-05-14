 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react over Gaetano Berardi latest

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 14/5/2020 | 06:35pm

Leeds United centre-back Gaetano Berardi’s future is in limbo and it’s only been made more complicated by any potential extension to the Championship season.

The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer but director of football Victor Orta is expecting him – and others – to be available for selection should the campaign run into July.

LeedsLive reporter Beren Cross relayed an interview the Spaniard did with Guillem Balague in a recent article and fans have been reacting to the news on social media.

Berardi is certainly a divisive figure at Elland Road and these comments have only increased divide tenfold – many would like to see him stay next term whilst others still believe he’s a liability.

The Swiss defender has played 17 times in the Championship this term, keeping a clean sheet in 11 of those matches as backup to skipper Liam Cooper and loan star Ben White.

It remains to be seen if Marcelo Bielsa will keep hold of him when his contract does expire.

Here’s how fans have been reacting…

