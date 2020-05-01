Leeds fans go berserk over Graham Smyth claim

Leeds United are ever so close to ending a 16-year wait for Premier League football at Elland Road, but reports emerging this week suggest that the current Championship season is now ‘unlikely to be played to completion.’

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth revealed that the football season outside of the English top-flight is probably not going to resume, meaning the Whites could go up without kicking a ball again this term – depending on how the EFL choose to decide the final outcome.

France’s Ligue 1 ended their season this week with the standings being decided by a points-per-game system, which has caused some controversy as Lyon, who were fifth, ended up finishing seventh – and they could pursue legal action as a result.

Leeds have always maintained that the Championship campaign should be finished when it is safe to do so, but the decision is out of their hands.

Supporters have been reacting to news on social media after Smyth tweeted his article, here’s what some of the United faithful have been saying…

Will never happen. Totally ridiculous scenario. 9 games to play , Leeds notorious bottlers. Void the season is only way. — Mike (@Mike69846200) April 30, 2020

We won’t be promoted. Efl’s prized asset. — scott bates (@bates_scott88) April 30, 2020

A big ‘If’ that Graham. — The one that got away (@KevinMi29819768) April 30, 2020

Ludicrous to think a football model is going to decide promotion/relegation. UEFA preference is points per game and precedent set with the French League today. Cant really see any other option than this approach to settle the league on football merit. — York White (@WinnersOnTrack) April 30, 2020

Be interesting to watch the EFL come up with some maths that would mean we couldn’t go up 🧐🤨 — Bite (@biteyerlegs70) April 30, 2020

Sounds like it’s out of our hands now. I’m simultaneously terrified and relieved by this. — DG 🦆 (@ellandduck) April 30, 2020

A team of boffins are currently furiously working away in @EFL HQ trying to figure out a computation that places #Leeds third….. pic.twitter.com/SMXcvDgQOC — Terry O’ Brien (@tobtipp) April 30, 2020

EFL currently working on a model that puts us 3rd — jc (@methleywhites) April 30, 2020

Voiding is not an option but solving this is going to get very messy. Jesus what a way to celebrate our centenary, so typically Leeds United. — Adrian D. (@Prolethreat) April 30, 2020

Were not going up are we 😩 — jay 🇬🇧 (@foxy_james) April 30, 2020

