Leeds fans go berserk over Graham Smyth claim

by Lewis Blain
1/5/2020 | 04:30pm

Leeds United are ever so close to ending a 16-year wait for Premier League football at Elland Road, but reports emerging this week suggest that the current Championship season is now ‘unlikely to be played to completion.’

Yorkshire Evening Post reporter Graham Smyth revealed that the football season outside of the English top-flight is probably not going to resume, meaning the Whites could go up without kicking a ball again this term – depending on how the EFL choose to decide the final outcome.

Supporters have been reacting to news on social media after Smyth tweeted his article, here’s what some of the United faithful have been saying…

