Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays restart date

Leeds United are set to return. The promotion train is gaining steam. And supporters at Elland Road are loving the latest news.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay relayed news from the English Football League that the Championship season would resume on June 20th – in just under three weeks time.

Will Leeds go up as champions after these nine games?

It’s sparked scenes of pure joy on social media as a result with many fans rather excited by the prospects of football being back. Not as least because the Whites are merely nine games away from returning to the big time.

Let’s get this league wrapped up — John paul jones (@Johnleeds77) May 31, 2020

Let’s get the job done properly now boys, show everyone we don’t want it gift wrapped with a fancy ribbon on top. We want to win it by being the best Team after 46 Games, no more and no less! — RyanStayingPut@🏠 (@LUFCSmegHead) May 31, 2020

Leeds going up GOOD AND PROPER .

ALAW great to see Leeds United again. — billy broderick (@billybrod) May 31, 2020

LETS GOOOOOO — Zion (@leedsinfidel) May 31, 2020

Good news. Lets hope all goes well with everything — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) May 31, 2020

Last time Leeds were in the Premier League was 16 years ago, so understandably some members of the United faithful were rather nervous. They’ve had to endure a trip to League One, the ownership of Massimo Cellino and managers such as Dave Hockaday and Steve Evans.

The Andrea Radrizzani era has brought about major change, especially under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, who has already become a cult figure in west Yorkshire.

His side sit top of the table with a seven-point advantage over the dreaded playoff zone – you know, that thing Leeds lost in this time last year. No wonder some at Elland Road are a bag of nerves.

The one positive thing about the last 10 weeks is that I haven’t had to worry about #lufc results. That feeling is now back 😰. Thanks a lot, Phil 😬 — JONNY (@JonnyHolton) May 31, 2020

Bring on the Leeds United related anxiety 😨 — Leesa Hullah 💙💛 (@hullah_l) May 31, 2020

Sleepless nights and no fingernails but I can’t wait. — Tom Jennison 💛💙 (@tom_jennison) May 31, 2020

And so it begins 😩 — corbywhite (@gandalflufc) May 31, 2020

That’s that then. We are going to screw this up. — Joe Jordan (@Shepelev81) May 31, 2020

Though the overriding majority were ecstatic by the news as seen in the following reaction below, many simply could not contain their thoughts…

