Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays restart date

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 1/6/2020 | 05:57pm

Leeds United are set to return. The promotion train is gaining steam. And supporters at Elland Road are loving the latest news.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay relayed news from the English Football League that the Championship season would resume on June 20th – in just under three weeks time.

It’s sparked scenes of pure joy on social media as a result with many fans rather excited by the prospects of football being back. Not as least because the Whites are merely nine games away from returning to the big time.

Last time Leeds were in the Premier League was 16 years ago, so understandably some members of the United faithful were rather nervous. They’ve had to endure a trip to League One, the ownership of Massimo Cellino and managers such as Dave Hockaday and Steve Evans.

The Andrea Radrizzani era has brought about major change, especially under the management of Marcelo Bielsa, who has already become a cult figure in west Yorkshire.

His side sit top of the table with a seven-point advantage over the dreaded playoff zone – you know, that thing Leeds lost in this time last year. No wonder some at Elland Road are a bag of nerves.

Though the overriding majority were ecstatic by the news as seen in the following reaction below, many simply could not contain their thoughts…

