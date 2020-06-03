 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Phil Hay as he relays key EFL news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 3/6/2020 | 07:15pm

Leeds United fans have flocked to Phil Hay’s tweet this week after he relayed some vital news from the English Football League.

He claimed that Marcelo Bielsa’s squad have been given permission to resume full-contact training this week ahead of the Championship’s return to action later this month.

And it has sent the Whites faithful into overdrive on social media.

Clearly, plenty at Elland Road are delighted as it means they are ever so much closer to witnessing their side compete for promotion again – albeit from home.

Leeds are sat top of the Championship standings with a seven-point cushion to the dreaded playoff positions, meaning they are primed to end a 16-year absence from the Premier League.

They have nine games to get through with only West Brom their real challengers for the title.

Some fans at the club have joked about Bielsa’s infamous ‘murderball’ sessions as this update effectively allows the Argentine to bring back that exercise, which is basically just a normal 11 vs 11 match during training, but the players can’t stop running – and it only ends on Bielsa’s command.

There were even a few members of the United fanbase who were worried about Gaetano Berardi, just incase he took out one of their own players ahead of their long-awaited return to action.

