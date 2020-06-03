Leeds fans react to Phil Hay as he relays key EFL news

Leeds United fans have flocked to Phil Hay’s tweet this week after he relayed some vital news from the English Football League.

He claimed that Marcelo Bielsa’s squad have been given permission to resume full-contact training this week ahead of the Championship’s return to action later this month.

Will Leeds win their first game back?

Yes, they're ready! Vote I'm not so sure.. Vote

And it has sent the Whites faithful into overdrive on social media.

Awesome news is that — Armo☀️🌙 (on loan at Leipzig) (@Jordan_Armo) June 2, 2020

Jyst shows the mentality of our great club compared to others during this time, taking a paycut to support non playing staff, keeping fit while being at home and not a single word of complaint from anyone! What a club and what a team 💛💙💛💙💛💙💛💙 — nigel blacker (@THEBIGPEANUT257) June 2, 2020

Yeah boy. Now it begins…………again. — Clayton Howell (@Claytonslice) June 2, 2020

Yeassss game on!! — Lee Thompson (@lufcThommo) June 2, 2020

Siuuuuuuuu — Max (@LaChif2) June 2, 2020

Clearly, plenty at Elland Road are delighted as it means they are ever so much closer to witnessing their side compete for promotion again – albeit from home.

Leeds are sat top of the Championship standings with a seven-point cushion to the dreaded playoff positions, meaning they are primed to end a 16-year absence from the Premier League.

Is it Haaland Snr or David Hopkins? Your Leeds knowledge will be put to the test with this quiz…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

They have nine games to get through with only West Brom their real challengers for the title.

Some fans at the club have joked about Bielsa’s infamous ‘murderball’ sessions as this update effectively allows the Argentine to bring back that exercise, which is basically just a normal 11 vs 11 match during training, but the players can’t stop running – and it only ends on Bielsa’s command.

I would pay good money to watch a stream of a murderball session — Billy Kneeshaw (@billy_kneeshaw) June 2, 2020

Just in time for a murderball session tomorrow, lucky them. — Mark Thompson (@SkyNewsThompson) June 2, 2020

I would love to read the sections in the risk assessment on Murderball and Berra #lufc — Phil Chan (@Phil_Chan8) June 3, 2020

There were even a few members of the United fanbase who were worried about Gaetano Berardi, just incase he took out one of their own players ahead of their long-awaited return to action.

JKA running from Berra after hearing he brings a new meaning to the phrase ‘contact training’. pic.twitter.com/wT99pVgk6Y — Matt Van De Gevel (@MattAdamMusic) June 2, 2020

🤞🏻 please don’t break anyone Berardi — Darren Thorley (@Dazzakins) June 2, 2020

The players going out to face beradi. pic.twitter.com/ruzDt8zI0W — PointlessSword (@PointlessSword) June 2, 2020

Worried after weeks of no contact Berardi will get carried away and injure someone — Harry Pearson (@Harry_Leeds98) June 2, 2020

Gaetano coming through! — DanzoLambo (@danzolambo) June 2, 2020

AND in other news, Leeds fans go wild over Ben White report…