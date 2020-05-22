 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays big EFL news

Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays big EFL news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 22/5/2020 | 12:17pm

Leeds United could go up as champions should a ball not be kicked again this season after the EFL delivered a fresh proposal to its member clubs.

The board announced that it would use an unweighted points-per-game system to decide the final standings in the Championship but only if they look to follow the decisions from League One and League Two.

What should happen to the Championship season?

Finish it

Finish it

Decide by PPG

Decide by PPG

It will need at least 51% of teams to agree to such a decision and as a result, both the Whites and their nearest challengers West Bromwich Albion will gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay delivered his thoughts on the matter to Twitter and plenty of supporters have flocked to his tweet with some reaction.

Hay claims the news is ‘obviously very good’ for the west Yorkshire outfit but they would still ultimately need the top-flight to agree to relegation this campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sit top of the league with a seven-point advantage to the playoff zone.

A true test for any Leeds fan: Can you match these iconic images with the right results?

1 of 25

What scoreline does this iconic Leeds image belong to?

Some supporters believe they’ll be going up whilst others understandably have their doubts, even going as far as claiming that the EFL would try and screw them over. Leeds received a 15-point deduction back in 2007/08 and that clearly has left a lasting effect on the Whites faithful.

Here’s how fans have responded to Hay…

AND in other news, Leeds fans really would HATE to see 29 y/o back at Elland Road…

Article title: Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays big EFL news

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 