Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays big EFL news

Leeds United could go up as champions should a ball not be kicked again this season after the EFL delivered a fresh proposal to its member clubs.

The board announced that it would use an unweighted points-per-game system to decide the final standings in the Championship but only if they look to follow the decisions from League One and League Two.

It will need at least 51% of teams to agree to such a decision and as a result, both the Whites and their nearest challengers West Bromwich Albion will gain promotion to the Premier League.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay delivered his thoughts on the matter to Twitter and plenty of supporters have flocked to his tweet with some reaction.

PPG confirmation from the EFL is obviously very good for Leeds. Covers them in terms of finishing top if games can’t be played. But still need confirmation that the EPL will apply relegation via PPG if its own season can’t play out. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) May 21, 2020

Hay claims the news is ‘obviously very good’ for the west Yorkshire outfit but they would still ultimately need the top-flight to agree to relegation this campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently sit top of the league with a seven-point advantage to the playoff zone.

Some supporters believe they’ll be going up whilst others understandably have their doubts, even going as far as claiming that the EFL would try and screw them over. Leeds received a 15-point deduction back in 2007/08 and that clearly has left a lasting effect on the Whites faithful.

Here’s how fans have responded to Hay…

Extraordinary times call for extraordinary measures and if it means going up on PPG I’ll take that all day me https://t.co/TZUYHrcriX — Charlie (@charliefreemann) May 21, 2020

Imagine if EPL vote against it 🤔 unthinkable — Rick Hartley 🏃🚴⚽️ 💛💙 (@RickHartley64) May 21, 2020

The club have played this whole situation very well; they’ve kept their powder dry, been classy throughout and consistent in their message of wanting to play the remaining games But they can bring that whole act to an end now – end it on PPG, Radz would be mad to risk it — Andrew Turner (@TheTurnerTalks) May 21, 2020

It’s Leeds they’ll find a way to screw us — David Wild (@wildnoe) May 21, 2020

We are going up aren’t we Phil 🙏🏻 — Mike Osmond (@mikeosmond) May 21, 2020

Are you saying there is a chance of a weird outcome where we could be crowned Champions but not get promoted? I’m likely taking that entirely wrong. — Northern Ireland Whites (@NornIronWhites) May 21, 2020

Couldn’t really care at this stage. Any which way will do just get us up. — Johnny (@FinugeForever) May 21, 2020

No way do @andrearadri & @LUFC vote to continue the season if PPG gets us promoted. As a business why would you gamble for the EXACT same outcome? You’re delusional if you think otherwise. — James McConnell 💙💛 (@JimmyMacLUFC) May 22, 2020

Sorry Phil, can’t reply as on roof with wife’s prosecco but basically you’re saying carry on partying, right? — Dr.T* (@DoctorT1992) May 21, 2020

So there’s a chance we could win the league and still be playing championship football next season…. That is a very Leeds thing to do 😂 — Simon Jowett (@Simonj32) May 21, 2020

It’s taking the EFL so long because A- they’ve never felt so important B- they still haven’t come up with a way of a PPG conclusion where Leeds United finish 14th. — that silent majority (@that_silent) May 21, 2020

