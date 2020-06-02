 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Phil Hay's Augustin tweet

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 2/6/2020 | 05:55pm

A recent article published by The Athletic’s Phil Hay has caused a stir amongst the Leeds United faithful this week.

He details the future of loan striker Jean-Kevin Augustin and how the rarely-seen forward could become quite the steal despite the finances involved in the deal.

The west Yorkshire outfit landed the RB Leipzig man during the January transfer window and have an obligation to purchase him should they gain promotion (something that is looking rather likely).

Will Augustin be a hit for Leeds in the PL?

Absolutely, trust Bielsa!

Not a chance!

According to Hay in a previous Q&A session, Augustin is going to cost Leeds in the region of £18m.

But such a claim has divided opinion, some find it hard to believe whilst others have put unwavering faith into their manager, Marcelo Bielsa.

Here’s the word from the doubting camp…

These supporters are right to question the statement given the 22-year-old’s lack of game time since joining the club on loan.

Per Transfermarkt, Augustin has made just three substitute appearances, playing a total of 48 minutes and wasn’t even named in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad for their final three matches before lockdown was imposed, via Transfermarkt.

Hay goes on to claim that Bielsa sees the striker as a “£30m-£40m” player and uses his statistics from the 2017/18 campaign to reinforce this view.

The Frenchman provided 12 goals and six assists in 37 appearances for Leipzig, which put him amongst some of Europe’s elite.

Which is why some can see where Bielsa’s influence could help the forward.

One fan references the transformation in Kalvin Phillips under the Argentine, but it remains to be seen if he can do the same here for Augustin.

If fit, the loanee has nine games to prove his worth to some of the Elland Road faithful – and with promotion looking like a mere formality, it’s arguably firmly in their control, then these supporters will have to get used to seeing the 22-year-old more.

