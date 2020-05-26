 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react to Phil Hay tweet on Liam Bridcutt

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 26/5/2020 | 01:07pm

Liam Bridcutt enjoyed a short spell at Leeds United back in the tumultuous Steve Evans days but he’s been the talk of the town on social media this week thanks to Phil Hay.

The Athletic correspondent posted an article to Twitter about the 31-year-old, who now plays for Lincoln City on loan from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, and the Whites faithful have been embroiled in debate.

The piece leads with Gus Poyet’s outlandish suggestion that Briductt is ‘good enough for Real Madrid’.

The defensive midfielder recorded 53 appearances across two seasons at Elland Road and picked up 15 yellow cards, via Transfermarkt.

Bridcutt went on to become captain under Garry Monk before leaving for Forest in 2017 and fans have been rather respectful on social media about his role at the club.

Although some were quick to slam him for being ‘overrated’ and ‘horrendous’.

Here’s what has been said…

