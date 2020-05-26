Leeds fans react to Phil Hay tweet on Liam Bridcutt

Liam Bridcutt enjoyed a short spell at Leeds United back in the tumultuous Steve Evans days but he’s been the talk of the town on social media this week thanks to Phil Hay.

The Athletic correspondent posted an article to Twitter about the 31-year-old, who now plays for Lincoln City on loan from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest, and the Whites faithful have been embroiled in debate.

Did you rate Liam Bridcutt when he was at Leeds?

The piece leads with Gus Poyet’s outlandish suggestion that Briductt is ‘good enough for Real Madrid’.

The defensive midfielder recorded 53 appearances across two seasons at Elland Road and picked up 15 yellow cards, via Transfermarkt.

Bridcutt went on to become captain under Garry Monk before leaving for Forest in 2017 and fans have been rather respectful on social media about his role at the club.

Although some were quick to slam him for being ‘overrated’ and ‘horrendous’.

Here’s what has been said…

He was horrendous — Jacob Wadsworth (@JacobWadsworth6) May 25, 2020

A great read on a player who looked far too good for us in his initial loan spell. Quite a bizarre fall from grace. #lufc https://t.co/nHfTEntIN8 — Tom Coates (@Tom_C_6) May 25, 2020

Always thought he was way too big for his boots and not half the player people made him out to be. Unsurprising he’s ended up in league 1 https://t.co/MUgiOqZcPb — hc (@indianasc0nes) May 25, 2020

Turned out he wasn’t good enough for Leeds. I never liked him as a player he was a walking yellow card. — Hugh Dawson (@HoochDawson) May 25, 2020

Overrated. His career to date has proven that. — john stubbins (@johnstubbins) May 25, 2020

He thought Nottingham was better for the time of year — Todd (@Marctolson1) May 25, 2020

Not the worst player we’ve seen at #LUFC by a long shot. Loved a tackle. — Joe Catling (@JoeCatling19) May 25, 2020

stood out in a very poor team under Evans and because we got better under Monk he had to do less of the dirty work and he always had some bad games (cardiff at home 2017) — bęn (@Iufcben) May 25, 2020

I once said bridcutt > Phillips. Im owning this. — Leo (@DirtyLeedsLeo) May 25, 2020

Always liked Liam and monk’s captain at one point. Absolutely ran show at Elland Road on his last visit think he got man of match that afternoon / Night game. — Benjamin Thornton (@BenjaminTlufc) May 25, 2020

Integral to that Evans side though. Calming influence at the time in a side who struggled to keep the ball. Done nothing since mind. — Andy Please Stay Home (@ArcticReviews) May 25, 2020

Good player just never got his break. One of them players that kept changing clubs — Matt (@mattlittleLUFC) May 25, 2020

I really rated Bridcutt. Was a shame when he left. — Frainy_180 (@frainy_180) May 25, 2020

Under rated — Dont you know hes LOCO (@LufcDamo) May 25, 2020

Seen far worse at ER, always thought he was OK, not scared of mixing it up. — Robert Morley (@SouthgateWhite) May 25, 2020

