A recent tweet from The Athletic’s Phil Hay has left loads of Leeds United fans talking this week.

The reliable Whites reporter relayed vital information from the Premier League as they confirmed their return to action on June 17th meaning the season appears to be getting back underway.

Meanwhile, the Championship are yet to follow suit but Hay expects there to be an announcement over full-contact training soon.

Some United supporters couldn’t contain their excitement as they believe Marcelo Bielsa’s side will be back on the pitch in the near future too.

PHILLLLLLLLLLLL — Tom Banks (@tombanksUK) May 28, 2020

Whoooooop — RC (@1919rory) May 28, 2020

Getting giddy — lufc_cob (@lufc_cob) May 28, 2020

The west Yorkshire outfit currently sit top of the Championship tree with only nine games remaining. Their seven-point cushion has them in a very healthy and advantageous position meaning their destiny is firmly in their hands.

It has been 16 years since Leeds’ relegation from the Premier League and in that time they’ve been to League One and back.

Some members of the Elland Road faithful believe it’s finally time and that they’ll go up as champions.

WE ARE GOING UP SAY WE ARE GOING UP #lufc https://t.co/ji1ag9W521 — kippaxwhite (@kippaxwhite) May 28, 2020

DESTIANTION PREMIER LEAGUE BABYYYYYYYYY https://t.co/TCln3sFWXS — H (@HarryLMA0) May 28, 2020

Let’s win this on merit ! I’m confident… — Champions of Europe (@superleedsutd72) May 28, 2020

Announce Leeds champions — Rossi 🇦🇷 (@rossloco93) May 28, 2020

Although the league’s front-runners have a notorious history with ‘bottling it’ – as seen last season where they led the division for large spells before sinking to third place after poor form in the final ten games or so.

And this has a few in Yorkshire rather worried, suggesting that the same scenario could indeed repeat itself.

Gonna bottle it aren’t we 🤣 https://t.co/f0z3yDW9LI — Kie Lamb (@kielamb) May 28, 2020

Buzzing now that after a couple of months talking about every which way the league could be ended early and have Leeds crowned as champions that we're actually going to play it out, slip to 3rd again and lose to Preston in the play offs https://t.co/PrdpQw5xsX — Aleks (@Aleks__1919) May 28, 2020

A seven-point lead. 27 points left to play for. An arguably favourable fixture list. Surely Bielsa’s men do it? Only time will tell.

