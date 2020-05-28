 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays Premier League news

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
3 minute read 28/5/2020 | 12:20pm

Fresh news from the Premier League has got plenty of Leeds United supporters feeling a bit giddy with the resumption of the season increasingly becoming a reality.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay relayed the key decision from the top-flight this week after teams ‘unanimously’ agreed to restart full contact training with the reliable Whites reporter describing it as “another step forward.”

Will Leeds finish the Championship season?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

It has sparked a reaction from some members of the Elland Road faithful, mostly of joy…

Last week, the EFL had put forward new proposals to end the season via a point-per-game system which would have seen the west Yorkshire outfit promoted as champions.

There is of course also an argument to declare the season ‘null and void’ but many seem to think it’s only those with a huge risk of relegation that are pushing such an agenda.

So with the Premier League nudging closer to a return to action, it bodes very well for Leeds’ chances of ending a 16-year absence from the English top-flight.

The only downside is that supporters won’t be around to witness a truly momentous occasion in their history, which some aren’t best pleased about.

All eyes will now be on the EFL to follow suit and if they do, then the prospects of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad completing their remaining nine games will be very likely.

