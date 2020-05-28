Leeds fans react as Phil Hay relays Premier League news

Fresh news from the Premier League has got plenty of Leeds United supporters feeling a bit giddy with the resumption of the season increasingly becoming a reality.

The Athletic’s Phil Hay relayed the key decision from the top-flight this week after teams ‘unanimously’ agreed to restart full contact training with the reliable Whites reporter describing it as “another step forward.”

Will Leeds finish the Championship season?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

It has sparked a reaction from some members of the Elland Road faithful, mostly of joy…

Getting ‘Closer’ guys 👍 if we take 4pts from our first two matches, Then I will feel we are going Up! #ALAW #MOT https://t.co/UJBLEkiOTh — gary pendell (@PendellGary) May 27, 2020

don’t you know pump it up.. — Regan (@ReganHinds) May 27, 2020

Last week, the EFL had put forward new proposals to end the season via a point-per-game system which would have seen the west Yorkshire outfit promoted as champions.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

There is of course also an argument to declare the season ‘null and void’ but many seem to think it’s only those with a huge risk of relegation that are pushing such an agenda.

No excuses now teams will have to play out relegation. Football is coming back https://t.co/7QXboy7aZK — Darren (@UnitedLeeds_) May 27, 2020

But but but… void the season — Paul Webster (@warsawwhite) May 27, 2020

RIP Null & Void — Dan (@DanThorneTA1) May 27, 2020

RIP Ppg — peter-maurice (@petermauriceuk) May 27, 2020

So with the Premier League nudging closer to a return to action, it bodes very well for Leeds’ chances of ending a 16-year absence from the English top-flight.

The only downside is that supporters won’t be around to witness a truly momentous occasion in their history, which some aren’t best pleased about.

This is positive but football without fans just isn’t the same #MOT — JSL (@LUFCracing) May 27, 2020

All eyes will now be on the EFL to follow suit and if they do, then the prospects of Marcelo Bielsa’s squad completing their remaining nine games will be very likely.

AND in other news, Leeds fans react to club post on EFL update…