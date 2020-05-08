 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans rave over Ryan Edmondson

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 08:35am

Leeds United fans have been talking up young teenage striker Ryan Edmondson on social media this week after he posted an image two years on from making his debut for the club.

The 18-year-old swapped non-league York for their local big dogs back in November 2017 and impressed for the youth side enough to be granted his debut on the final day of the 2017/18 season.

Edmondson came on as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers for the final 20 minutes of the match aged just 16. Since then though, he has only been able to make one other appearance.

It has led to calls from some supporters claiming that he should have been given more opportunity under Marcelo Bielsa. In September, he was called up to England’s U19 squad, which is a rather encouraging sign to his prospects.

Earlier in the season, Edmondson had Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah ahead of him in the pecking order, and now he’s got RB Leipzig frontman Jean-Kevin Augustin blocking his route to the first team.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to his tweet…

