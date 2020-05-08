Leeds fans rave over Ryan Edmondson

Leeds United fans have been talking up young teenage striker Ryan Edmondson on social media this week after he posted an image two years on from making his debut for the club.

2 years ago I made my debut for @LUFC and I am so grateful to be given the opportunity to represent such and amazing club, hopefully many more to come🙏🏼💙 #MOT #LeedsUnited pic.twitter.com/MsZQnnWEGb — Ryan Edmondson (@Ryan_edmondson9) May 6, 2020

The 18-year-old swapped non-league York for their local big dogs back in November 2017 and impressed for the youth side enough to be granted his debut on the final day of the 2017/18 season.

Should Bielsa play Edmondson more?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

Edmondson came on as a substitute against Queens Park Rangers for the final 20 minutes of the match aged just 16. Since then though, he has only been able to make one other appearance.

It has led to calls from some supporters claiming that he should have been given more opportunity under Marcelo Bielsa. In September, he was called up to England’s U19 squad, which is a rather encouraging sign to his prospects.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

Earlier in the season, Edmondson had Arsenal starlet Eddie Nketiah ahead of him in the pecking order, and now he’s got RB Leipzig frontman Jean-Kevin Augustin blocking his route to the first team.

Here’s how fans have been reacting to his tweet…

How he’s not played this season I have no idea https://t.co/q3LnMw26ra — Gavin (@GavinHowarth95) May 6, 2020

You're a real talent mate. Mot https://t.co/3piLgtUYYR — alex mcdougall (@bigmack1) May 6, 2020

your time will come personally I think you should go out on loan it will be the making of you as a player and person plus you will gain valuable experience — ian burns (@ianpburns1) May 7, 2020

Should have played for the 1sts more in my opinion. — Martin Greenwood (@greeny_2017) May 6, 2020

Class keep it up lad great goal scoring ability you have right there — Leeds MOT (@lovetheleeds) May 7, 2020

Truly hope your time comes kid loved seeing you play, keep to the regime and trust in the staff you’ll get there bro — Post Mix Lemonade (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) May 6, 2020

What we saw, in that brief appearance, was a player capable of playing the Bamford role. — George____ (@george28265) May 6, 2020

You should be featuring more in my opinion. Look forward to see more of you. — K And L Plastering (@plasterKandL) May 6, 2020

We have faith in you Ryan. MOT — John Coleman (@clarkeonenil) May 6, 2020

Won’t be long fella your time leading the line will come MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) May 6, 2020

Keep working hard.. You are a great talent. #LUFC #MOT — eMeS LUFC (@MaherLUFC) May 6, 2020

Yes indeed mot — Markylufc100 (@Marky10010) May 6, 2020

Bagsman ⚽️ — Elliot Cawood (@Cawood18e) May 6, 2020

Fingers crossed be making more first team @LUFC appearances in new season – great future ahead — Callum Falconer (@kidcally92) May 6, 2020

Keep going Ryan lad. You’ll get there. Proper talent 👍 — Sabella68 (@sabella68) May 6, 2020

Big future for you. — Sorely (@Samtonked76) May 6, 2020

AND in other news, Leeds fans furious at Villa CEO’s recent comments…