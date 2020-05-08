Leeds fans torn over ex-star Samuel Saiz

Leeds United fans have been discussing one of their former players on social media this week after one Twitter account posted an image of Samuel Saiz.

The Spaniard has torn the Elland Road faithful after a divisive season-and-a-half at the club. Saiz joined from Huesca in the summer of 2017 and bagged himself a hat-trick on debut against Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

He then went on to record 58 appearances, scoring ten goals as well as providing 12 assists, via Transfermarkt before returning to La Liga side Getafe on loan in December 2018.

The 29-year-old caused controversy during his spell in west Yorkshire after he was sent off during an FA Cup tie with Newport County for spitting on an opposition player, which is something that still doesn’t sit right with some supporters.

Saiz, valued at £1.44m by Transfermarkt, is now at Girona after joining them permanently in the summer.

Here’s what has been said about him on social media…

Potentially superb and did some great things in a short time. But petulant, a short fuse and couldn't control his temper. For me the spitting incident was the first thing that unfortunately came to mind. — El Perro Negro (@elperronegro1) May 7, 2020

What a waste of a talent — Stuart Weinstock (@StuartWeinstoc1) May 7, 2020

Wasted talent. — Lliam Brocksom (@lliambrocksom) May 7, 2020

when he was on it absolutely unplayable when the going got tough he lost his head — Armo☀️🌙 (@Jordan_Armo) May 7, 2020

Untouchable when he was fit & on song. He could of being outstanding under Bielsa — Alan Thompson 🇮🇪 (@thombo1987) May 7, 2020

A massive wasted opportunity for him, which could become the biggest regret of his career.

A great shame for LUFC too, as his potential contribution last season could have seen us promoted at the expense of one of the other 3 teams. — Phil B 🇮🇨+🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁🦁🦁🇬🇧 (@LUSCarborough) May 7, 2020

Could have been great under Bielsa — JSL (@LUFCracing) May 7, 2020

Waste of talent — Oooops&Downs (@UpsDowns8) May 7, 2020

Let down — Bensjamin (@bensjamin1) May 7, 2020

Best player we’ve had since Cantona, right up there with Pablo pic.twitter.com/UFfTC0fdpv — El Loco Pablo (@PJWallace11) May 7, 2020

Sensational — Joel Ashley (@JoelAshley1992) May 7, 2020

