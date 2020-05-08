 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans torn over ex-star Samuel Saiz

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 8/5/2020 | 06:35pm

Leeds United fans have been discussing one of their former players on social media this week after one Twitter account posted an image of Samuel Saiz.

The Spaniard has torn the Elland Road faithful after a divisive season-and-a-half at the club. Saiz joined from Huesca in the summer of 2017 and bagged himself a hat-trick on debut against Port Vale in the EFL Cup.

He then went on to record 58 appearances, scoring ten goals as well as providing 12 assists, via Transfermarkt before returning to La Liga side Getafe on loan in December 2018.

The 29-year-old caused controversy during his spell in west Yorkshire after he was sent off during an FA Cup tie with Newport County for spitting on an opposition player, which is something that still doesn’t sit right with some supporters.

Saiz, valued at £1.44m by Transfermarkt, is now at Girona after joining them permanently in the summer.

Here’s what has been said about him on social media…

AND in other news, Leeds fans flock to Phil Hay’s tweet

