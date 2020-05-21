Leeds fans react to Tom Lees question

Leeds United fans have been discussing one of their former players on social media this week after Twitter account All Leeds HQ posed an interesting question.

They asked supporters if they would take back defender Tom Lees if the opportunity ever arose, and it’s fair to suggest that not many were in favour of such a situation.

Would you have Tom Lees back at Leeds?

Yes! Vote No! Vote

The 29-year-old is now captain of local rivals Sheffield Wednesday after he joined the Owls in 2014 from Elland Road.

Having come through the system at the club, Lees made 135 senior appearances, playing under managers like Neil Warnock, Brian McDermott and Simon Grayson.

Lees’ contract doesn’t expire at Hillsborough until the summer of 2021 where he will be in his 30s, so it’s a hypothetical situation to discuss, but you never know, Marcelo Bielsa is going to need a few central defensive additions this summer.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working... Aston Villa West Ham Scunthorpe Burnley

Gaetano Berardi is set to leave on a free while loan star Ben White seems destined to return to Brighton, and either promoted to the first-team or sold to a big six club.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

Has this account been hacked ? — borislufc (@JohnBorislufc) May 20, 2020

No. He’s 30 later this year & won’t be good enough for the PL. — Stuart Grant (@McClumsy84) May 20, 2020

No. Plain and simple. — Ry 👼🏼🌻🧡 (@RyanKB_93) May 20, 2020

😂😂😂😂😂😂 — FOREVER LEEDS (@FOREVERLEEDSMOT) May 20, 2020

No, that ship has sailed — MOT Nigel (@hirtsch65) May 20, 2020

Absolutely not — John daly (@Johndal62967863) May 20, 2020

Is this a sick joke? — Niall Condron (@NiallC65) May 20, 2020

29 year CB in the prem who will take at least a season to get up to speed?! Nah, not for me, a developed Casey or Struijk would be a better option IMO — Darren John Young 💙🤍💛🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@DarrenJohnYoung) May 20, 2020

AND in other news, Leeds fans discuss Kyle Bartley on Twitter…