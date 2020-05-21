 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Submissions
Menu
Menu
  1. Home
  2. Leeds United News
Leeds fans react to Tom Lees question

Leeds fans react to Tom Lees question

by Lewis Blain lewisblainsport share
2 minute read 21/5/2020 | 05:55pm

Leeds United fans have been discussing one of their former players on social media this week after Twitter account All Leeds HQ posed an interesting question.

They asked supporters if they would take back defender Tom Lees if the opportunity ever arose, and it’s fair to suggest that not many were in favour of such a situation.

Would you have Tom Lees back at Leeds?

Yes!

Yes!

No!

No!

The 29-year-old is now captain of local rivals Sheffield Wednesday after he joined the Owls in 2014 from Elland Road.

Having come through the system at the club, Lees made 135 senior appearances, playing under managers like Neil Warnock, Brian McDermott and Simon Grayson.

Lees’ contract doesn’t expire at Hillsborough until the summer of 2021 where he will be in his 30s, so it’s a hypothetical situation to discuss, but you never know, Marcelo Bielsa is going to need a few central defensive additions this summer.

The single toughest football logo quiz of all time…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%
1 of 20

Let's start off with an easy one, just to get that finger working...

Gaetano Berardi is set to leave on a free while loan star Ben White seems destined to return to Brighton, and either promoted to the first-team or sold to a big six club.

Here’s what fans have been saying…

AND in other news, Leeds fans discuss Kyle Bartley on Twitter

Article title: Leeds fans react to Tom Lees question

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site:

 