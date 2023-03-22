Leeds United appear to be interested in signing teenage forward Filip Skorb, with the youngster already visiting the club.

The Lowdown: Leeds’ trust in youth

The Whites haven’t been afraid to dip into their academy ranks at first-team level in recent years. The likes of Illan Meslier and Pascal Struijk both started their Leeds careers in the club’s U21 side and are now considered first-team regulars.

Leeds actually made history during the 2021/22 campaign by becoming the first team in Premier League history to hand eight teenagers their debuts in a single season.

The trend has continued following Marcelo Bielsa’s departure, with summer signing Wilfried Gnonto becoming one of the club’s bright sparks at first-team level at the age of 19. The forward has come in for praise from Gary Neville, who said:

'To see someone so mature, so young is very unusual in that position.

'Sometimes you see potential and talent but watching him so closely, his understanding of where to be, his choice of pass, when to run with it, his awareness of teammates, really good honestly.'

It looks as if Leeds are looking to bring in another impressive attacking youngster to the club in Skorb following a recent update.

Skorb has impressed at Edinburgh-based side Portobello CFA Thistle and has attracted interest from Leeds, Newcastle United and Rangers.

The Daily Record’s Scott Burns shared a transfer story regarding Skorb in the last 48 hours, describing him as a free-scoring striker.

He said that the player has ‘already been down and had a successful visit to Leeds United’, however, he is set to turn out for Rangers as a trialist this weekend. The report also adds that Skorb has an invite to visit Newcastle in the coming weeks.

The Verdict: One to watch?

It looks as if Skorb could’ve been shown around Leeds’ Thorp Arch training complex, so a move could be one to keep an eye on over the coming months.

He wouldn’t come in and make an immediate impact on the first team, though, with the player yet to have any real experience at senior level, unlike Gnonto who was already a full Italy international.

Skorb appears to be plying his trade at U17 level for now, so he could look to progress through the ranks in Yorkshire, knowing that a first-team opportunity could arrive in the coming years.

Leeds may need to pip two big clubs to his services in Rangers and Newcastle, though, but it is good to see the club have already shown Skorb around.