Alan Nixon reveals the extent of Leeds’ promotion bonus payout

Leeds United have finally been promoted to the Premier League, and while their finances are going to be boosted massively by finally attaining top-flight status, Andrea Radrizzani has just had to pay out a hefty amount to his players.

Unsurprisingly, a lot of United’s playing staff were in line for a bonus if Leeds got out of the Championship, but the actual amount that the club have paid out is quite staggering.

What’s the story then?

Alan Nixon was giving a round-up of his main footballing stories from the week on Sunday morning, and he mentioned that both West Brom and Leeds had paid out huge bonuses to their players after being promoted.

Understandably, there was interest in just how much the players received, and the journalist was quick to give an answer.

Nixon stated that Leeds paid out over £10m to the players after promotion.

Incredible

The players have certainly earned their pay packet after such a successful season, but to pay out an eight-figure fee is simply incredible.

The Whites have only spent over £10m on a player once since their relegation in 2004 with Helder Costa’s £16m fee breaking the bank, and this is a sign of just how much promotion boost’s the club’s coffers.

There have been whole transfer windows where Leeds haven’t spent that much, and they’ve now given that amount out as a bonus.

There are two ways to look at this though, it’s either a sign of things to come in terms of big spending at the club, or it’s a reckless way to spend such a figure when the squad needs seriously bolstering ahead of next season.

It will be interesting to keep an eye on Leeds’ finances over the next year, especially when you consider the FFP trouble they had in the Championship.