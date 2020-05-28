Leeds could transform their attack with Harry Wilson move

Whether the Championship resumes again or not, top-flight football beckons for Leeds United next season.

The Whites were at the top of the table when most leagues across Europe were postponed, and Marcelo Bielsa will no doubt already be thinking of ways to ensure they can compete at the highest level for the next campaign.

And according to Football Insider, the club can sign long-term target Harry Wilson for a much cheaper fee this summer as they look to bring in some reinforcements.

Is it Haaland Snr or David Hopkins? Your Leeds knowledge will be put to the test with this quiz…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

The report claims that Liverpool are expected to listen to offers for the Wales international, with Leeds previously keen on landing Wilson on loan for the past two years – it’s further added that “Bielsa is a big admirer of the versatile attacker, who he regards as extremely talented and with the potential to develop into a real star”.

And whilst Leeds boast the best defensive record in the Championship, their total of 56 goals scored means they have been outscored by even 13th placed Queens Park Rangers (58).

Patrick Bamford’s struggles have been well talked about, with Leeds fans understandably voicing their frustrations with the striker throughout the season. But whilst getting the number nine to start banging in the goals will be absolutely key next season, bringing in a player like Wilson can help ease the burden on him, and offer the Whites a much-needed attacking threat from elsewhere.

The Welshman has been a prolific goal-scoring winger over the past few seasons away from Anfield, with his loan spell at Bournemouth this year seeing him net six times in 23 Premier League games. The campaign before that whilst at Derby saw him rack up 15 goals in the Championship alone, whilst a year prior he had managed seven in 13 for Hull.

Should Leeds splash the cash on Harry Wilson?

Yes Vote No Vote

Other than Bamford’s 13, Leeds have no-one else who has reached double figures in goals this season, with the man in second, Pablo Hernandez, managing only six. And as for the best-scoring wingers, both Jack Harrison and Helder Costa only have five and four respectively.

Wilson would help add a necessary goal-scoring threat from out wide, and at only 23, can ensure he very much lives up to the “fantastic talent” billing given to him by former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers.

Victor Orta could help transform Leeds’ attack with a swoop for the dynamic winger this summer.