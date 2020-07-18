Henry Winter sends powerful message after Leeds’ promotion

It’s finally happened. After years and years of toiling away, Leeds United have secured their return back to the promised land of the Premier League.

And in the end, they were helped over the line thanks to a massive slip-up from their fellow Championship contenders West Brom.

The Baggies fell to a 2-1 defeat to struggling Huddersfield Town on Friday night, and it meant that Leeds have guaranteed a top-two spot, and thus automatic promotion.

And following the confirmation, The Times journalist Henry Winter delivered a powerful verdict on the Whites, and their long journey back to the top.

This one goes out to all the Leeds fans who kept the faith through the dark times, through the changing managers and owners, through the seasons in cruel exile, through play-off heartbreak and the taunts of rivals. Your loyalty has been rewarded. You’re back. #lufc — Henry Winter (@henrywinter) July 17, 2020

As Winter points to, it has been a long period of suffering and hardship for Leeds fans, who have had to watch them stumble through seasons and even fall at the final hurdle – last season alone felt like a bitter pill to swallow.

But Bielsa and his players have got it absolutely spot-on this time around, and know that they can go into their remaining fixtures in this division with an air of celebration.

It may have taken a while, but Leeds are finally back in the big time.