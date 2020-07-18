Ian Harte reacts to Leeds United clinching promotion

One of the heroes of that great Leeds team of the early 2000s, Ian Harte more than most would have been chuffed to bits at seeing his former side clinch their return to the Premier League.

The Whites secured their top-flight status thanks to rivals West Brom slipping to a surprise 2-1 defeat to Huddersfield Town on Friday night, meaning that they have guaranteed a top-two spot in the Championship and automatic promotion.

And Harte was quick to take to Twitter to share his thoughts on Leeds’ Premier League return.

Omg @LUFC are back in the promised land. Premier League here we go. Congratulations to everyone involved #MOT — Ian Harte (@ianharte23) July 17, 2020

Having played in the Premier League in his time with Leeds, Harte will know all about the kind of magic that Elland Road can inspire when hosting top-flight football.

In what has been a long and drawn-out campaign, Marcelo Bielsa’s side have completed their main goal of finally getting out of the Championship, and they’ve done it with some games to spare too.

No more play-off heartbreak, and no more worrying about a late meltdown. The job is done, and now it’s time to celebrate.