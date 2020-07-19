 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans rave about Ian Poveda's display against Derby

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 19/7/2020 | 05:30pm

After Brentford’s surprise defeat to Stoke saw confirmation that they would be going up as champions, Leeds crowned off a brilliant couple of days by beating Derby County 3-1.

The Whites fell behind to a Chris Martin goal early in the second-half, but a rallying comeback saw them clinch victory. One man who showed flashes of promise, was Ian Poveda.

The 20-year-old only joined the club back in the January transfer window earlier this year, and has so far failed to really make an impression on the first-team, playing just three times in the Championship.

But having been handed the chance to start against Derby, he produced the kind of display that left it in doubt why Marcelo Bielsa’s side brought him to the club in the first place.

As per Sofascore, he completed both of his attempted dribbles, provided two key passes and won all four of his ground duels. And after seeing his promising performance, Leeds fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Leeds supporters paid arguably the ultimate compliment to Poveda, by suggesting that he has shades of Pablo Hernandez in him, and that he could be the next man in line to the Spaniard’s throne.

Understandably, many Leeds fans seem excited at the prospect of Poveda really showing his potential.

If these early months of his career at Elland Road are just taken as an adaptation period, then the Whites could well see the best of their January recruit when they line up in the Premier League next season.

And with Hernandez continuing to get older, maybe Poveda is the man to take over as his long-term successor at the club.

