Leeds fans rave about Ian Poveda’s display against Derby

After Brentford’s surprise defeat to Stoke saw confirmation that they would be going up as champions, Leeds crowned off a brilliant couple of days by beating Derby County 3-1.

The Whites fell behind to a Chris Martin goal early in the second-half, but a rallying comeback saw them clinch victory. One man who showed flashes of promise, was Ian Poveda.

The 20-year-old only joined the club back in the January transfer window earlier this year, and has so far failed to really make an impression on the first-team, playing just three times in the Championship.

But having been handed the chance to start against Derby, he produced the kind of display that left it in doubt why Marcelo Bielsa’s side brought him to the club in the first place.

As per Sofascore, he completed both of his attempted dribbles, provided two key passes and won all four of his ground duels. And after seeing his promising performance, Leeds fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

Struyk seems to grow as the games progress. He has some beautiful touches. A bit more Bielsaball before Wednesday’s game and the close season. Now we need to work on a Pablo back up/successor.

Poveda will work well in a Bielsa Ball team. The future’s looking bright. #alaw #mot — Dumpfor (@Dumpforsp) July 19, 2020

What a bright future we have ahead of us! Poveda looks like a little magician, Shackleton again showing his full potential and Struijk looking solid and showing his versatility playing Phillips position and doing a great job as well 💙🤍💛🔥 #MOT #ALAW #LUFC — Tom Roberts (X_ZekeHD_X) (@TeezerFCDesignz) July 19, 2020

Ian Poveda is one heck of a player brilliant game — Steve 🏆 (@Steve65LUFC) July 19, 2020

I thought Poveda looked the class act today — Carl Winters (@Carl_Uk_) July 19, 2020

Thought Poveda was very good today. Very positive on the ball and made a lot of good decisions #LUFC — Rob (@MrCosgrove92) July 19, 2020

Poveda is going to be a very special player for us @LUFC — Jess (@WelshUnderdog) July 19, 2020

A couple of Leeds supporters paid arguably the ultimate compliment to Poveda, by suggesting that he has shades of Pablo Hernandez in him, and that he could be the next man in line to the Spaniard’s throne.

I really really like Poveda reminds of a young Pablo 👀 — Barney V2 PREM 🏆 (@barney___21) July 19, 2020

Watching Pablo and Poveda is like watching Captain America give the shield to Falcon #LUFC — Post Mix Lemonade (C) (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) July 19, 2020

Understandably, many Leeds fans seem excited at the prospect of Poveda really showing his potential.

Could Poveda be the new Pablo?

Yes Vote No Vote

If these early months of his career at Elland Road are just taken as an adaptation period, then the Whites could well see the best of their January recruit when they line up in the Premier League next season.

And with Hernandez continuing to get older, maybe Poveda is the man to take over as his long-term successor at the club.