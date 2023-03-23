Injury expert Dr Rajpal Brar has stated that Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams could be out of action for nine weeks, should his hamstring issue prove to be a grade 3 full tear.

The Lowdown: Hamstring issue

Adams was forced to sit out of Leeds’ 4-2 win against Wolves in the Premier League on the weekend with a hamstring problem. The 24-year-old sustained the issue during training last week and will also be unable to feature for the USA during the current international break.

Phil Hay reported that the player has been sent to see a specialist to examine the extent of his problem, and one injury expert has made a worrying claim.

The Latest: Adams claim

MOT Leeds News spoke with Brar in the last 48 hours regarding Adams and how long he could miss. The expert said that a grade 1 mild tear would result in a two-week absence, a grade 2 moderate tear three to six weeks and a grade 3 full tear would be over nine weeks depending on if surgery is needed.

“The timeline depends on the severity and specific location of the tear along with other factors like previous injury history, playing style, etc.

“Generally, the timeline for a grade 1 mild tear is two weeks, grade 2 moderate tear is three to six weeks and grade 3 full tear (rupture) is over nine weeks depending on if surgery is required or not.

“If the injury occurs near a tendon, the timeline tends to take longer.”

The Verdict: Fingers crossed

Leeds may already know the extent of Adams’ problem after the news of visiting a specialist emerged last week, and hopefully, they have received a positive verdict. However, it looks as if the worst-case scenario would be Adams being out for over two months, which may rule him out of most of the remaining 11 Premier League games.

That would be a huge blow for everyone associated with the club, especially as Adams has made a positive impact in his first season at Elland Road after arriving from RB Leipzig.

As per WhoScored, Adams has comfortably outperformed fellow midfielders Marc Roca, Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson and Adam Forshaw, recording an average match rating of 6.73/10. He has made more tackles and passes than any of his current teammates, while also ranking highly when it comes to interceptions and key passes per 90.

That shows that he could be key in Leeds’ battle to avoid the drop, providing he is fit enough to feature over the coming weeks.