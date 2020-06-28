Leeds fans rave about Jack Harrison’s goal-scoring display

With just seven games to go, Leeds inch ever closer to their return to the Premier League after dismantling Fulham 3-0 at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.

The Whites saw rivals West Brom slip to a 1-0 defeat to Brentford the night before, and they took advantage of that slip-up with the minimum of fuss.

Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison all notched in a comfortable victory, and the latter in particular drew some high praise from the club’s fans for a virtuoso performance.

Aside from his goal and assist, Harrison also provided two key passes, created one big chance and finished with a 7.9 match rating as per Sofascore – only goalkeeper Illan Meslier finished with a higher score (8.1).

And after seeing his display, Leeds fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.

Great game from Jack Harrison today, when he’s on it he’s a handful. — Luke🍥 (@Lboxdonn) June 27, 2020

Jack Harrison. A goal and an assist yesterday. Player of the year for me #lufc — Lee.ds (@anyoldsport) June 28, 2020

A couple of Leeds fans talked up how good Harrison looked playing out on the right-hand side, with most of his appearances this season coming on the opposite flank (38).

Harrison moved to the right wing. Bielsa nailed that! — Sammy_LUFC (@LeedsUFans) June 27, 2020

Harrison on the right makes a difference. Done it in the second the same way he played against arsenal. Wouldn’t mind seeing him play more on that side. #lufc — Andy Longstaff (@ClipperBoyz) June 27, 2020

A few fans made it very clear they wanted to see Harrison signed permanently, with reports back in January suggesting that parent club Manchester City are willing to let him go for around £8m.

Sign this man permanently @andrearadri 🙌🏾 — Kagey (@Kagey_) June 27, 2020

A big big must for this summer is to sign Harrison.. #LUFC #MOT — Patric Björklund (@patricbjorklund) June 27, 2020

Jack Harrison absolutely outstanding second half and I sincerely hope we keep him for the premiership. #ALAW #Leeds #MOT pic.twitter.com/hv6Pbaawq9 — Stuart (@ssc1874) June 27, 2020

If Leeds get one key piece of transfer business done this summer, then surely securing Harrison on a permanent deal is right up there at the top of the list.

The 5 foot 9 ace has been an ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, playing in every single Championship game, and has scored six times and provided eight assists across all competitions.

He’s had the kind of impressive campaign that should have Victor Orta and co with a fairly simple decision to make about whether to bring him back for next season.