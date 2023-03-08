Leeds have cultivated a reputation for developing young talents in recent years and have benefitted from their exploits, with the likes of Kalvin Phillips, Lewis Cook and Jack Clarke notably big-money departures following their progression from the academy.

The Yorkshire outfit have also recruited well, and it seems clear that they could make a significant profit on Jack Harrison should he ever depart Elland Road.

How much is Leeds star Jack Harrison worth now?

Leeds would initially sign Harrison on loan from Manchester City in the 2018/19 Championship campaign, notching four goals and three assists as the Whites fell short in the playoffs.

He returned the following season on loan again and played a significant role in their promotion back to the top flight, contributing six goals and eight assists in 46 appearances in the second tier.

Despite his impressive displays out on loan, City were willing to send him back to Elland Road for a third straight season and he took no time in adjusting to the demands of top-flight football, hitting eight goals and eight assists in what was his best season as a professional.

It was confirmed in the summer of 2021 that Leeds had agreed a deal to sign Harrison permanently, with the left-winger joining for the bargain fee of just £11m. That now looks to be incredible value when you consider how his market value has soared in his time at the club.

When he first joined on loan from City in 2018, Harrison was a relatively unknown quantity, with Transfermarkt valuing him at just €3.5m (£3.1m) but five years on, the website now values him at €25m (£22.3m), which represents a mammoth 619% increase.

The Whites could have guaranteed themselves a profit on the 26-year-old in January this year when Leicester bid £20m but they instead opted to keep him at Elland Road, in the hope that he can turn his disappointing start to the season around, with just one goal and five assists to his name in 23 top-flight appearances this term.

One of his assists was lauded by Leeds legend Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink, who described his cross for Rodrigo to score against Chelsea this season as "absolutely magnificent." Although those moments have been few and far between of late, he has still been a strong signing considering his longevity as a starter.

As such, Harrison certainly has what it takes to recover his best form and be a big player for Javi Gracia in Leeds' fight for survival but Victor Orta certainly deserves a huge amount of praise for his role in bringing the English winger to the club back in 2018.