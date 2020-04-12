Leeds fans hail footage of Jean-Kevin Augustin working out

As the footballing world continues to wait on edge about what will happen to the current season, players are having to spend a significant amount of time away from the pitch – something that isn’t exactly ideal for top-level athletes.

But Leeds ace Jean-Kevin Augustin is seemingly doing everything he can to make sure he gets in tip-top shape for if and when the campaign resumes.

In a video posted on the Whites’ official Twitter account, the Frenchman can be seen working out, no doubt trying to ensure he is completely in tune with Marcelo Bielsa’s notorious demands.

And after watching the footage, Leeds fans flooded to the replies section in their droves.

Looks a lot trimmer 🤩 — Anton Brown (@antonessien5) April 10, 2020

Looks lean and mean 💪👊 — Miles Sykes (@MilesSykes) April 10, 2020

Wow! He seems to have lost so much weight, fair play to lad! — Jacob Wadsworth (@JacobWadsworth6) April 10, 2020

Some Leeds fans talked up how Augustin could return a different animal when the Championship resumes, and suggested he could be their “new secret weapon”.

Just imagine… its gonna be like the start of a new season all fighting fit n ready to go — ON ON ON!! 💙💛 (@scotttownend2) April 10, 2020

The new secret weapon for the final push! — jeff hopkins 🖤 (@LUFC72) April 10, 2020

He’s gonna be ace when we get back to it 😍 — Gabriel (@bethgabriel_) April 10, 2020

The guy to push us over the line! — kevin diment (@weymuff1) April 10, 2020

Championship ain’t ready for the last 9 games — Adam (@AdamGodfrey_93) April 10, 2020

Having signed him on a loan deal from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig back in the January transfer window, Leeds may have hoped Augustin could play a leading role in their promotion charge and give Patrick Bamford some much-needed competition.

Instead, he has played a total of just 48 minutes of Championship football, and hasn’t even been involved in the match-day squad in five out of the ten league games he has been at the club for.

But if he can make sure he is in great condition when the season kick-starts again, there’s no reason why he can’t be the man to give Leeds that extra little spark to ensure their return to the top-flight.

