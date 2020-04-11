Ex-Leeds ace Michael Brown raves about Kalvin Phillips

Speaking to Football Insider, former Leeds midfielder Michael Brown has hailed Kalvin Phillips as a “wonderful talent”.

What did he say?

Phillips has been an ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, featuring 34 times across all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.

And after recently reiterating his commitment to staying at Elland Road for the coming years, Brown lavished praise on the Whites midfielder.

He said: “He is a wonderful talent and he loves Leeds United. What I like about him is that he is such a level headed kid. Brilliant to talk to. He is a proper Leeds supporter and how can he play!

“Kalvin can play so many positions. Central defence, in a three, holding midfield and he can even play more advance in a number eight. He has a bit of everything in his play – short and long pass, a tackle when needed, energy, competitive – a proper player.”

Leader

Whilst Liam Cooper may be the club captain, Phillips certainly has everything in his locker to become the Whites’ next skipper.

The £10.8m-rated ace has now played 175 times for his hometown club, and judging by his recent comments, looks set to play a whole lot more too.

Having those local heroes create their legacies can help form close connections with the fans, and with Leeds finally looking like they’ll be heading back to the Premier League, Phillips can lead the way for them.

He’s a player they can rely on to stay with them through both the bad and the good times at Elland Road, and success is built on those types of characters and personalities.

