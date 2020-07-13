Leeds landing Joe Gelhardt could be a great coup

With Leeds United on the verge of promotion, there’s bound to be a lot of intrigue around who they’re going to sign this summer.

The Whites may have plenty of money to spend upon their ascension to the Premier League, and with promotion looking likely, some fans have started to look towards the summer.

What’s the story then?

Unsurprisingly, Alan Nixon has been repeatedly asked about Leeds news on Twitter, and on Sunday morning he provided an update on Leeds.

Need to go up and then get serious about people. In the Gelhardt race. https://t.co/2ACsvIiV6k — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) July 12, 2020

Aside from the fact that Leeds will start getting serious in the window once their promotion is confirmed, we also learnt that they are one of the clubs in the race to sign Wigan’s Joe Gelhardt.

Potentially brilliant

Gelhardt isn’t going to be the answer to Leeds United’s striker woes, at least not right away.

The 18-year-old has only scored once this season, but if you look at his stats per 90 minutes, you’ll see that he could be a very exciting addition to Marcelo Bielsa’s side.

He averages 6.6 dribble attempts per 90, with 3.5 of those being successful, and while his finishing seems to leave a lot to be desired, he’s often in the right spot to get a chance, averaging 3.1 shots per 90.

Creativity doesn’t seem to be a problem for the forward either, with 1.5 key passes per 90 to his name, and at just 18 years old, one would imagine he’s only going to get better.

United will need more than Gelhardt through the door if they want to be competitive in the Premier League next season, but the Whites could be pulling off something of a coup if they land an attacker who has previously caught the eye of Liverpool.