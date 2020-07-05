 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans hail Liam Cooper's commanding display

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 5/7/2020 | 12:15pm

Whilst Ben White has been one of the real stand-out players for Leeds this season in the eyes of the club’s supporters, Liam Cooper has also enjoyed a fine campaign at the heart of the defence.

The Whites skipper has made 34 appearances in the Championship alone, and is closing in on captaining his side to Premier League promotion this year.

Does Liam Cooper deserve more credit?

Yes

Yes

No

No

And against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, the centre-back was once again in imperious form, marshalling the back-line and ensuring Marcelo Bielsa’s side walked away from the game with a 3-1 victory.

As per Sofascore, his 79 touches of the ball was the highest of any Leeds player, whilst he also won six of his 11 total duels too. And after seeing his performance, Leeds fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Leeds fan hailed Cooper for being a proper captain and “leading by example”.

One supporter really showered Cooper with praise, claiming that he is the “most underrated Leeds player in recent memory”, and that he was perfect against Blackburn.

With 194 total appearances for the club, the 28-year-old is well and truly part of the furniture at Elland Road, and has proven himself to be reliable figure for the Whites over the years.

If Leeds can secure promotion back to the top-flight this season, then it will taste all the more sweeter for someone like Cooper who has been with them for a number of seasons now.

