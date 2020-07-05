Leeds fans hail Liam Cooper’s commanding display

Whilst Ben White has been one of the real stand-out players for Leeds this season in the eyes of the club’s supporters, Liam Cooper has also enjoyed a fine campaign at the heart of the defence.

The Whites skipper has made 34 appearances in the Championship alone, and is closing in on captaining his side to Premier League promotion this year.

Does Liam Cooper deserve more credit?

Yes Vote No Vote

And against Blackburn Rovers on Saturday afternoon, the centre-back was once again in imperious form, marshalling the back-line and ensuring Marcelo Bielsa’s side walked away from the game with a 3-1 victory.

As per Sofascore, his 79 touches of the ball was the highest of any Leeds player, whilst he also won six of his 11 total duels too. And after seeing his performance, Leeds fans flocked to Twitter to share their reactions.

Huge 3 points and a massive win, White and Cooper brilliant and klichs best game since restart 5 to go #MOT #ALAW #LUFC #PROMOTIONRACE — Wade Concannon (@ConcannonWade) July 4, 2020

Best performance post lockdown, few scares first half maybe we were lucky but genuinely buzzing with that, BUT we have to back it up with a win this time. Same side midweek, loved Douglas, Cooper back massive and Harrison on the right so much better.#LUFC — Conor McGilligan (@ConorJHMcG) July 4, 2020

@WYSdaily Hi Adam / Noel. Liam Cooper and Ben White both outstanding today. Roll on Thursday. 10 more points needed from the last 5 games. BELIEVE LUFC WE CAN DO THIS. Cheers Robert. — Oldham Robert LUFC, LET / LPGA (@ROBERTPRESTWICH) July 4, 2020

A couple of Leeds fan hailed Cooper for being a proper captain and “leading by example”.

Will take that! Great performance. White fantastic as always, Cooper leading by example, Bamford stretching the defence and Phillips managing things in midfield. Hopefully another step on the road to the @premierleague! #lufc #MOT — Andrew Belt (@andrey_belt) July 4, 2020

Get in boys!! 👏 Fantastic performance in a huge win, shown what they’re made off today and couldn’t be prouder of them all! ✔️ Bamford masterclass ✔️White outstanding again ✔️Philips + Klich reborn ✔️ Captain Cooper leads by example! We edge ever closer! 💙💛#lufc — Ryan (@19MrPositive19) July 4, 2020

One supporter really showered Cooper with praise, claiming that he is the “most underrated Leeds player in recent memory”, and that he was perfect against Blackburn.

Liam Cooper the most underrated Leeds player in recent memory by miles. Had he been signed in Bielsa’s first year, he’d be hailed as the best captain we’ve had in years. Another spotless game today. #LUFC — ETHAN (@EthanFromOnline) July 4, 2020

With 194 total appearances for the club, the 28-year-old is well and truly part of the furniture at Elland Road, and has proven himself to be reliable figure for the Whites over the years.

Is it Haaland Snr or David Hopkins? Your Leeds knowledge will be put to the test with this quiz…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

If Leeds can secure promotion back to the top-flight this season, then it will taste all the more sweeter for someone like Cooper who has been with them for a number of seasons now.