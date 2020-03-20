Kun Temenuzhkov isn’t doing enough on loan

It wasn’t too long ago that Kun Temenuzhkov was looking like one of the hottest young talents at Leeds United.

The Bulgarian, who used to play for Barcelona, was named in The Guardian’s top 60 players to look out for back in 2017, and you can understand why.

The striker had netted 30 goals in 30 games for one of Barcelona’s youth sides, and he was showing signs that he would one day have what it takes to turn out for La Blaugrana.

Therefore, it was something of a shock when Leeds managed to nab him from La Masia at just 17 years old, but recently it’s been evident as to why Barcelona were willing to let him go.

Temenuzhkov failed to score a single goal in the PDL this season, being outshone by the likes of Ryan Edmondson who has found the net eight times, and in an attempt to aid his development, Leeds sent him out on loan in January.

It was back to Spain for the Bulgarian as he joined CF La Nucia in the third tier.

One would think that a player who netted 30 in 30 for one of Barcelona’s youth sides would have no problem ripping it up in the Spanish lower leagues, but the fact of the matter is that it’s still not working out for him.

The 20-year-old has played just twice since arriving, and even those appearances were off the bench.

He’s been in the squad plenty of times, so it’s not an injury that has hampered his chances, the manager seemingly just doesn’t fancy him. If you’re not getting a run at that level, your chances of breaking through at Leeds are minimal.

Is it time to write him off? No, the 20-year-old is far too young to do that, and he clearly has the talent there somewhere, but it’s fair to say that this loan spell hasn’t done him any favours in terms of opening the door to the first-team at Elland Road.

