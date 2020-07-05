Leeds fans drool over Mateusz Klich’s display

After stumbling to a 1-1 draw against Luton last time out, Leeds got back to winning ways in impressive fashion with a 3-1 triumph over Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.

And one of the stand-out performers on the day was undoubtedly Mateusz Klich.

Who was your MOTM?

Klich Vote Bamford Vote Phillips Vote Douglas Vote

The Poland international has been an ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, making 43 appearances across all competitions, and his performance against Blackburn was up there with one of his best.

As per Sofascore, his 7.7 match rating was the highest of any player on the pitch, and with his goal and assist, it’s no surprise why. Klich also completed 80% of his passes, made two interceptions, and provided a further two key passes.

And after seeing his display, Leeds fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

He was absolute mustard today from the first minute. Him and Pablo compliment each other so well. — Adam Clark (@addss2) July 4, 2020

Another Stirling performance considering the amount of consecutive appearances 💙💛 — ELeighLUFC (@e_lufc) July 4, 2020

MOTM performance today Leeds play better when klichs on it — Jordan Townend (@GoOnGarySpeed) July 4, 2020

Klich is a machine. Ben white what a player, just buy him whatever it cost. #lufc — Alan J Young (@leftygoldblat) July 4, 2020

Happy days, miles better! Douglas/Alioski solid. Paddy lively, but top marks to Klich, ran enough yards to cover two marathon’s! What a bloke 😍 #lufc — Lee B (@LeeB_LUFC) July 4, 2020

Running out of words to describe the brilliant of Mateusz Klich. #lufc #FootballIndex — Bealo (@bealolufc) July 4, 2020

A couple of Leeds fans suggested that Klich’s performance showed that he is back to his absolute best.

Best we’ve seen from Klich since before lockdown, he was cracking today but to a man I thought we were brilliant! Douglas I thought was excellent, and massive credit to him after his issues with injuries over the last two seasons! https://t.co/tTTLrs6rrf — Paul LUFC 🇬🇧💙💛🇬🇧 (@Paullufc888) July 4, 2020

Klich back to his best. Douglas with the best game I’ve seen him have in a Leeds shirt. Very sloppy first half. Much better second. Scary when we actually take our chances. #lufc — Brandon Yates (@Brandon7Yates) July 4, 2020

So with just five games to go, Leeds have taken another big step towards clinching automatic promotion with their win over Blackburn.

More inspired performances like the one produced by Klich, and Bielsa’s side will surely be crowning their return back to English football’s top-flight sooner rather than later.