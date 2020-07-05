 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans drool over Mateusz Klich's display

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 5/7/2020 | 08:45am

After stumbling to a 1-1 draw against Luton last time out, Leeds got back to winning ways in impressive fashion with a 3-1 triumph over Blackburn on Saturday afternoon.

And one of the stand-out performers on the day was undoubtedly Mateusz Klich.

The Poland international has been an ever-present for Marcelo Bielsa’s side this season, making 43 appearances across all competitions, and his performance against Blackburn was up there with one of his best.

As per Sofascore, his 7.7 match rating was the highest of any player on the pitch, and with his goal and assist, it’s no surprise why. Klich also completed 80% of his passes, made two interceptions, and provided a further two key passes.

And after seeing his display, Leeds fans flooded to Twitter to share their reactions.

A couple of Leeds fans suggested that Klich’s performance showed that he is back to his absolute best.

So with just five games to go, Leeds have taken another big step towards clinching automatic promotion with their win over Blackburn.

More inspired performances like the one produced by Klich, and Bielsa’s side will surely be crowning their return back to English football’s top-flight sooner rather than later.

