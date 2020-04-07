Leeds ace Mateusz Klich reveals club’s big turning point

Speaking to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Mateusz Klich has opened up the moment that really kick-started Leeds’ turnaround.

What did he say?

A 2-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest had left Leeds with four losses out of five in the Championship, before Marcelo Bielsa’s side clinched a point against Brentford away from home.

Despite not picking up all three points, that result appeared to be the catalyst for the Whites turning things around, with the side going on to win their next five games and not even conceding once.

Now, the £3.15m-rated Klich has revealed that the Brentford clash was the moment they had decided to buck up. He said: “I think the Brentford game. After the Nottingham Forest game we said,‘this is enough,’ and that from the Brentford game we needed to play better. The Brentford game was a perfect game for us, we could have won it and we should have won it.

“After that we showed everyone we are really strong and we can really do it but obviously something has got in our way now.”

Moment to remember

As is often the case when it comes to a long hard-fought season, the individual moments in certain games are the ones players and fans look towards as being the moment things changed either for the better or the worse.

In Leeds’ case, doubts would no doubt have started to creep in after the Forest defeat, with painful memories of missing out on promotion to the Premier League last season still fresh in the memory.

But by digging in and getting in a point against fellow contenders Brentford, Leeds proved they could still be in charge of their own destinies, and if their return to the top-flight is eventually confirmed, it’s a game that people will be pointing to for years to come.

