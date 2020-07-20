Leeds’ QSI takeover looking less likely after Phil Hay update

Leeds United’s season has been enough of a rollercoaster as it is, but one sub-plot that has consistently run alongside their campaign has been rumours of a potential investment from Qatar.

It’s hard to believe that it’s been over a year since the first links between PSG’s owners purchasing a stake in Leeds were reported, but despite so much time passing, things still haven’t been concluded one way or another.

With Leeds finally being promoted to the Premier League they’re now a much more alluring club to any potential investor due to the sheer amount of money that comes alongside being in the top-flight, and it didn’t take long for fans to start asking about QSI after their promotion was confirmed.

What’s been said then?

Phil Hay hosted a special Q&A session after United’s promotion, and one of the key talking points amongst the fanbase was the QSI rumours.

Fortunately, the journalist gave an important update on the situation with the investment group, and unfortunately, it’s not good news for anyone hoping Leeds would be taken over sooner rather than later.

“Every time I ask about QSI, people at Leeds shake their heads. They just don’t see it (although I’d never say never because of the relationship between Radrizzani and Al-Khelaifi). People think a further investment from the 49ers is more likely – but would AR really want to dilute his shareholding just as he’s hit the big time?” Hay wrote.

Not a bad thing

It doesn’t seem as though PSG’s owners have any immediate plans to buy the Yorkshire club, with figures at Elland Road believing it to be unlikely, but there is a silver lining here.

The 49ers could increase their stake in the club, and that may be a good thing for Leeds.

The San Francisco 49ers group’s sporting business sense seems to be spot on. John Lynch was named as 2019’s NFL executive of the year for the work he did in American Football’s equivalent of the transfer market.

It’s paid off on the field as well with the California-based outfit reaching the Super Bowl at the end of the season, and if they can employ the same sort of strategies to a similar effect at Elland Road, they could be just as good as QSI, even if they don’t spend the same type of money.