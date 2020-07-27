Robbie Gotts could get the perfect chance to develop

It’s really hard to fault anything Marcelo Bielsa has done at Leeds United, but if you were to point towards an area to improve it would be handing chances to youth players.

The Argentine’s starting XI this season hasn’t altered all that much with nine players in the squad starting at least 35 games, and of those nine players, none of them are under the age of 23.

It isn’t an issue that Bielsa has ignored. In the past, he’s publicly apologised for not giving Robbie Gotts enough of a chance, but he may soon get an opportunity to play first-team football.

What’s the story then?

Alan Nixon stated on Sunday morning that Gotts could be set for a loan to Huddersfield Town, and while a Championship loan move seems like the right move for him right now, he may be going to the best possible place to aid his development.

Audition for Bielsa

With Carlos Corberan taking charge at the John Smith’s Stadium, it has to be said that the 20-year-old is headed to exactly the right club.

Not only does Corberan know exactly how to utilise the youngster having worked with him for Leeds’ U23 outfit, but his managerial style is likely to be heavily influenced by Bielsa.

Phil Hay stated on his podcast this week that the Spaniard is the closest thing you can get to Bielsa.

“If you are wanting to tap into what Bielsa is doing at Leeds, Corberan, other than Bielsa himself is the only avenue to go down.” He said (The Phil Hay Show 24/6/20 26:30).

The same journalist has previously noted that his U23 side played in a very similar way to Bielsa’s first-team, and if that continues at Huddersfield, Gotts will return to Elland Road as a much more finished article.