Leeds need to get rid of Barry Douglas

Leeds United have a lot of work to do over the summer.

It seems as though the Whites are headed to the Premier League, be that by default or by merit, and if they do end up in the top-flight they’ll have a bit of a rebuild on their hands as they have to make the necessary upgrades to stay competitive in the top-flight.

However, it’s not just bringing players in that Leeds need to think about, it’s getting rid as well.

Indeed, the Whites have done a commendable job when it comes to shifting their deadwood in recent years with the likes of Yosuke Ideguchi, Caleb Ekuban, Vurnon Anita and Hadi Sacko all departing the club.

However, they need to keep up their good work by shifting Barry Douglas.

It’s sad to say it, but the stats don’t lie and Douglas quite simply isn’t up to the task of being a first-teamer at Elland Road.

He’s started just four games this season, and despite once crafting 15 assists in a single Championship season, he’s not set up a single goal this term.

In fact, he’s only averaging 0.5 key passes per game, which is way down on the 1.4 he was averaging last season and the 1.8 he was putting up the year prior to that.

The fact of the matter is that it seems Douglas is over the hill, and with United having plenty of options at left-back in the shape of Stuart Dallas, Ezgjan Alioski and Leif Davis, he just isn’t needed any more.

11 appearances all season indicates that this is a reserve player earning a first-team wage, after all, Capology had him down as United’s eighth-highest paid player at the start of the season.

United should just cut all ties with the £2.25m-rated man, even if they have to take a loss on him.

