Leeds should give Hosannah a chance rather than signing Couto

A couple of weeks ago reports emerged about Leeds potentially signing Yan Couto on loan from Manchester City next season.

Given the fact that one reputable journalist had recently stated that right-back was Leeds’ position of the season, it was somewhat surprising to see that they were apparently in the market for a youngster recently compared to Dani Alves.

However, what makes this even more baffling is the fact that Leeds already have a young right-back ready to breakthrough.

Indeed, Bryce Hosannah has been putting in some eye-opening performances for the U23s this season.

After an academy game that saw both Ian Poveda and Jean-Kevin Augustin make their first appearances in a Leeds shirt, the one player Graham Smyth wanted to wax-lyrical about was Hosannah.

“The player who stood out for me the most is Bryce Hosannah at right-back, he looks a real player,” Smyth said (Inside Elland Road 4/2/20 39:50).

“He’s very good, he’s just been very unfortunate with injuries, he’s had two lengthy long-term layoffs, and that’s meant that his progress towards the first-team has been halted. Obviously he’s been in a few squads, and I think he went to Australia. So he’s one to watch.”

Hosannah seems to be a player of real talent and ability if we’re going off of Smyth’s verdict, and the club seem to have a fair bit of faith in him, awarding him a new contract earlier this season.

Leeds have a clear choice. Sign Couto on loan for a season and see Hosannah drop down the pecking order even further or forget the Brazilian and hand a chance to their own homegrown talent.

Does Couto have a higher ceiling than Hosannah? Probably, he’s already moved for €15m (£13.7m) and has been compared to a former Barcelona star, but Leeds won’t get to reap the rewards of his development if he comes in on loan for a year.

Hosannah may not be as good as Couto, but at least Leeds will get something out of giving him a chance rather than doing Man City a favour that won’t aid the club in the long-run.

