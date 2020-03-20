Mateusz Klich is Leeds’ Player of the Era

Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge of Leeds will certainly go down as it’s own chapter of the club’s history.

When you go onto a club’s Wikipedia page and glance at the sections about different periods the club – Bielsa’s tenure will certainly be worthy of its own segment.

The Argentine has completely transformed Leeds’ fortunes over the past two years, taking them from mid-table fodder to genuine promotion contenders, and if everything goes to plan from this point onward, United will be a Premier League team next term.

The Bielsa era has been an amazing time for everyone linked to the Yorkshire club, but there is one player who has to be considered the Player of the Era.

Not only has Mateusz Klich been a standout performer for the Whites over the past two seasons, but he’s also encapsulated the transformation Leeds have gone through during that period.

Before Bielsa’s appointment, the £3.15m-rated man looked like he had no real future at the club after being loaned out to Utrecht back in 2018, with Phil Hay predicting that the Pole didn’t have a future at the club.

Not only has Klich proven the journalist wrong, but he’s become arguably United’s most important player.

He’s the only man to have started every single league and playoff game under Bielsa, and he’s not just there to make up the numbers.

The 29-year-old has 14 goals to his name over the past two seasons, making him the club’s joint-third highest goalscorer during that period with only Patrick Bamford and Pablo Hernandez finding the net more often, while Kemar Roofe’s 14 strikes last term are enough to be level with him.

He’s just as potent when crafting chances for his teammates, setting up 13 goals over the past two years.

Hernandez may have won last term’s Player of the Year award, and Kalvin Phillips may be considered the best player in the division, but United’s Player of the Era is undoubtedly Klich.

