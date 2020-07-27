Leeds need to keep an eye on Corberan and Bowyer next season

As sad as it is, Marcelo Bielsa won’t be the Leeds United manager forever.

One journalist recently said on Twitter that the Argentine may only have a couple of seasons left in him at Elland Road, and with the Argentine turning 65 earlier this month, you have to say that the clock is ticking on his career.

Bielsa has already made himself a legend at Leeds, getting them back to the Premier League after 16 years out in the cold, and the city has shown it’s gratitude by naming a street after him, but in the not so distant future he will need replacing, and there are two men the higher-ups at Leeds must now keep an eye on for that eventuality.

The first name to mention that Victor Orta and Andrea Radrizzani need to keep tabs on is Lee Bowyer.

The Charlton Athletic boss was a gaffer the higher-ups were reportedly very keen on earlier this season, but with the Addicks getting relegated on the final day, he has a long way to go towards proving that he’s ready to take on a job the size of Leeds United, even if he was overperforming at The Valley, considering the ownership crisis happening at the London club.

Bowyer has since been linked with a move elsewhere, and if he gets another job, Leeds’ top brass must make sure they’re looking at him again as his history at Elland Road will make him a popular choice amongst fans, and if he has the managerial pedigree to go alongside that, it could be an inspired choice.

Another avenue they could explore is Carlos Corberan taking charge once Bielsa is done.

The former Leeds U23s boss is the new Huddersfield Town manager, and due to the close work he has done with Bielsa, he could easily take the reins at Elland Road in a few years and continue the project that his mentor started.

It’s previously been stated that experience could be something that puts the Whites off appointing Corberan, but now that he’s got his first job in management, that issue may fade away.

Phil Hay recently pointed out the similarities between Corberan and the 65-year-old, and if United want to build upon what Bielsa started, the Spaniard could be the answer.

“If you are wanting to tap into what Bielsa is doing at Leeds, Corberan, other than Bielsa himself is the only avenue to go down.” He said (The Phil Hay Show 24/6/20 26:30).

It’s unknown which direction Leeds will want to go in once the Bielsa era is over, or even where they’ll be when that time comes, but next season will be a huge test for two of his potential successors, and United need to keep an eye on those situations.