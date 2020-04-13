 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans reminisce about former goalkeeper Nigel Martyn

Leeds fans reminisce about former goalkeeper Nigel Martyn

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan
13/4/2020 | 05:20pm

Part of that impressive Leeds team that made its famous run into the Champions League, Nigel Martyn was a key cog of the Whites’ machine at the turn of this century.

The goalkeeper spent seven years playing at Elland Road, having joined from Crystal Palace back in 1996. The man signed by Howard Wilkinson ended up featuring 251 times for Leeds, including making ten total appearances in European football’s elite competition.

And after an interview posted on Leeds’ official club website in which Martyn talked about his experiences playing for the club, fans of the Championship side took to Twitter to share their memories of their former number one.

One fan meanwhile revealed they were “distraught” when Martyn was

Just what Leeds would do to have a prime Martyn in their goal right now.

Current number one Kiko Casilla has had his fair share of problems this season both in terms of his actual performances and his conduct too, and it’s been no surprise to see fans vent their frustrations at him.

Martyn on the other hand was as solid as a rock, and it’s clear why Leeds supporters still fondly remember him today.

