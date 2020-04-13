Leeds fans reminisce about former goalkeeper Nigel Martyn

Part of that impressive Leeds team that made its famous run into the Champions League, Nigel Martyn was a key cog of the Whites’ machine at the turn of this century.

The goalkeeper spent seven years playing at Elland Road, having joined from Crystal Palace back in 1996. The man signed by Howard Wilkinson ended up featuring 251 times for Leeds, including making ten total appearances in European football’s elite competition.

Best of the Decade: Top scorers & creators – Can you name them?

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 20 Who won the Premier League Golden Boot the 2009/10 season? Wayne Rooney Didier Drogba Frank Lampard Carlos Tevez/Fernando Torres

And after an interview posted on Leeds’ official club website in which Martyn talked about his experiences playing for the club, fans of the Championship side took to Twitter to share their memories of their former number one.

Outstanding keeper and gentleman. — 1919 – Bielsa 💙💛 (@aclr1972) April 12, 2020

Universally acclaimed as Leeds best ever keeper and absolute top bloke too. — Smalesy (@shez_dictates) April 13, 2020

Best keeper I’ve ever seen play for our club. Not even close. — Rick (@R1cky1985) April 12, 2020

The best ive ever seen — Adam Barlow (@AdamPaulBarlow) April 12, 2020

my first football hero! 🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻 Proper Leeds legend and all round top guy. — Ford (@roque_senior) April 12, 2020

100% pure quality all the way! What a keeper — Robert Owens (@robert_d_owens) April 12, 2020

El Tel should have kept him in the starting line up… best goalkeeper in our history…FACT! — Pluffy76 (@pluffy76) April 12, 2020

One fan meanwhile revealed they were “distraught” when Martyn was

Top class keeper. Was distraught when we let him go — Shaun Lund 💙💛 (@lufclund) April 12, 2020

Just what Leeds would do to have a prime Martyn in their goal right now.

Current number one Kiko Casilla has had his fair share of problems this season both in terms of his actual performances and his conduct too, and it’s been no surprise to see fans vent their frustrations at him.

Martyn on the other hand was as solid as a rock, and it’s clear why Leeds supporters still fondly remember him today.

Meanwhile, Danny Mills has sent Leeds a warning after Radrizzani’s QSI update.