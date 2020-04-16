Leeds could land Oxford ace Cameron Brannagan for cheap

According to Football Insider, Leeds could sign Oxford United ace Cameron Brannagan for much cheaper than originally anticipated.

What’s the word?

The 23-year-old has been in fine fettle for the League One outfit this season, netting seven times and providing a further six assists in 36 games across all competitions.

Football Insider claim that the midfielder is on the short-list of both Leeds and Burnley ahead of a possible summer move, and that Oxford may now have to reduce their £3m-£5m valuation of him due to the current crisis surrounding football and the world.

The report adds that League One and League Two clubs in particular are facing financial struggles, and that could see star players being let go to make ends meet.

Perfect chance

As the footballing world continues to work out how to best combat the ongoing issues caused by the current climate, clubs are unsurprisingly going to find ways to cut down costs.

And this is where Victor Orta can ensure Leeds head into the next season with a real advantage over their rivals. If teams in the lower leagues are consigned to selling players on the cheap, then the Whites should be at the front of the queue to secure some big bargains, and Brannagan should be near the top of the list.

He has been a key reason behind why Oxford currently lie in third in League One, and if they don’t earn promotion to the Championships, raiding them for Brannagan could turn out to be a very shrewd piece of business.

Leeds, just like every other side, are going to have to be smart in the transfer market, and bringing in a midfielder who has shown he can contribute with goals could be one of those under-the-radar moves that justifies itself in the long-run.

Meanwhile, Noel Whelan has warned Leeds over a permanent move for this ace.