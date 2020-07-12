 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans loving Phil Hay's tweet on Pablo Hernandez

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 12/7/2020 | 04:45pm

Cometh the hour, cometh the man. And yet again this season for Leeds, Pablo Hernandez stepped up when his side needed it the most.

After coming on at the break for Tyler Roberts, the Spaniard struck a late winner in the Whites’ clash away at Swansea on Sunday afternoon, handing Marcelo Bielsa’s side all three points.

Hernandez, formerly of Swansea of course, rescued Leeds from a potentially damaging draw in the race for automatic promotion from the Championship this season.

And after the full-time whistle went, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay took to Twitter to share his reactions about the midfield genius, and made the huge claim that there is “no-one to touch him at Leeds since the club went down in 2004”.

After hearing what Hay had to say, Leeds fans took to the replies section to give their seal of approval.

Some Leeds fans urged the club to simply build a statue of him at Elland Road.

Another couple of fans insisted that Hernandez will already go down as a club legend, with one supporter in particular even putting in the same bracket as the late, great Jack Charlton and Billy Bremner et al.

Despite being 35, Hernandez just continues to defy all logic, and rolls back the years.

He may not last a full 90 minutes anymore, and recent weeks has seen Bielsa use him off the bench, but there can be no questioning his ability and influence whilst on the pitch.

With eight goals and seven assists this season in the Championship, Hernandez has come up with some big moments. But perhaps none as big as the last-gasp winner against Swansea, and it’s no surprise so many Leeds fans are absolutely in love with the midfield maestro.

