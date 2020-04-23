Leeds fans react to Phil Hay’s verdict

Despite football still not being any closer to finding a way to restart things, it does appear that there’s an intention to make sure the remainder of the season does get played out rather than voided or called.

And for Leeds, a potential decision could have massive implications either way. The Whites currently find themselves at the top of the tree in the Championship, seven points clear of third-placed Fulham and thus firmly within the automatic promotion spots.

With nine games still left to play, Marcelo Bielsa’s side know that they aren’t too far away from reaching the Premier League once more.

And The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has provided his verdict on why he thinks the club are set up to hit the ground running if and when football resumes, suggesting that Bielsa’s track record means Leeds are perfectly equipped for their return.

After hearing about what Hay had to say, Leeds fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the situation.

Both seasons we have started very strongly. Think we will have the edge in terms of fitness. We will smash this. — Dan (@POTUS048) April 23, 2020

The form we were on before this nobody could have stopped us . We can do it again I’m sure. — Rich (@Rich30603317) April 23, 2020

We will be more prepared than anyone and more motivated. — DeanLUFC (@DeanLUFC1) April 23, 2020

Some fans thought that a haul of 15 points from their remaining nine league games will be enough to secure promotion.

5 wins and it’s a seat at the top table. 👍 — Diddlysquat2.0 (@rikko71) April 23, 2020

15 is the magic number — Channi Patel💙💛 (@ChanniPatel) April 23, 2020

15 including the Fulham game and we’re up — Ryan (@RyanHLUFC) April 23, 2020

With a fully match fit Big Kev too — Nigel Turner (@bunsey73) April 23, 2020

A couple of fans felt that is enforced break is a “blessing in disguise” in that it would allow the team to return more refreshed.

We always start well under Bielsa, blessing in disguise this break. — Craig Trapps (@Trappsradio) April 23, 2020

With a refreshed squad I think we’ll hit the ground running . Our starts to the last 2 seasons have been impressive with fresh legs so here’s hoping the break is a blessing in disguise . — Andrew Dickinson (@Andrewerd) April 23, 2020

With the reputation that Bielsa has built up throughout his managerial career, it would be completely unsurprising if Leeds returned to action on fire.

The Argentine will no doubt be spending all of his time away working out new plans, approaches and ways in which to ensure the Whites start off on the right foot.

Will Leeds bottle promotion?

And that attention to detail could be the difference-maker as Hay suggests.