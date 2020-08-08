Phil Hay delivers update on Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds contract

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has delivered a major update on when Marcelo Bielsa’s new contract with Leeds should be finalised.

What did he say?

Bielsa led the Whites to the Championship title last season, securing the club’s long-awaited return to the Premier League. One thing that has been a talking point is when the Argentine would put pen to paper on an extension at Elland Road, and Hay has provided a very positive update.

He said: “My understanding is that Leeds and Bielsa are essentially agreed on the terms of an extension for next season. Unless something goes wrong over the weekend, the contract should be finalised and put in place before the players resume training on Wednesday. The length of time taken to get this done shouldn’t be a surprise.

“Neither of his previous contract negotiations with Leeds were quick and both Bielsa’s deal and his expectations can be complex. But Leeds are confident and his camp are confident. The bottom line: the club cannot afford for this process to fail and they know that.”

Leeds’ biggest priority

Forget all the talk of big-money signings and high-profile arrivals. The biggest thing Leeds could do for both now and for the long-term future of the club, is secure Bielsa to a new deal.

The Whites are indebted to the Argentine for finally leading them out of the Championship, and doing so in a way which has made them into one of the most exciting teams in the country – they scored the second-highest amount of goals in the division with 77 last season.

Would any other manager have gotten as much out of the current Leeds squad as Bielsa? Arguably not. He comes with a world-renowned reputation, and that just elevates Leeds’ profile as a club. Players want to learn under the best managers in the world, and when the likes of Pep Guardiola are hailing the current Whites boss as their reference point, then you know you’ve got someone special in charge.

The best thing Leeds could do this summer is tie Bielsa down to a new contract.