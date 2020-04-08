 Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds fans discuss Phil Hay's worrying news on club finances

by Vijievan Jeevathayalan share
3 minute read 8/4/2020 | 07:45pm

As is always the case with clubs outside of the Premier League, trying to keep a tight lid on the finances can prove to be a tricky customer to deal with.

English football’s top-flight of course is filled to the brim with money coming in, what with all the lucrative TV rights and broadcasting revenue.

But going beyond that, and teams really need to be a lot more shrewder with their business.

According to the latest update from The Athletic’s Phil Hay, there are some early worrying signs from Leeds’ accounts for 2018/2019. The journalist claims that the “headline figures are an operating loss of £36m and an annual loss of £21m”.

And after hearing about the situation, Leeds fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

Some Leeds fans felt the figures explained the club’s activity in the summer transfer window last year, with one supporter claiming that the sales of the likes of Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe should hopefully register better numbers for the future.

Earning promotion to the Premier League is of course a big deal for matters on the pitch, but they are equally just as important off it.

Whilst fans no doubt are itching to see their team play against the best of the best week-in and week-out, those in the boardroom know the financial implications of dining at the top table.

And Hay’s latest report is just another reason why Leeds desperately need to have their return to the top-flight confirmed this season.

