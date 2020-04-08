Leeds fans discuss Phil Hay’s worrying news on club finances

As is always the case with clubs outside of the Premier League, trying to keep a tight lid on the finances can prove to be a tricky customer to deal with.

English football’s top-flight of course is filled to the brim with money coming in, what with all the lucrative TV rights and broadcasting revenue.

But going beyond that, and teams really need to be a lot more shrewder with their business.

According to the latest update from The Athletic’s Phil Hay, there are some early worrying signs from Leeds’ accounts for 2018/2019. The journalist claims that the “headline figures are an operating loss of £36m and an annual loss of £21m”.

And after hearing about the situation, Leeds fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts on the matter.

Doesn’t look good from a financial point of view. EFL will look into this unless Leeds go up — Ashley Griffith (@AshGriff__) April 8, 2020

This is terrible. How on earth does s club like Leeds continue to leak huge amounts of money — gazlufc (@garetherskine1) April 8, 2020

Ouch 🤕 — Josh Gardner 🦏 (@MediaJoshG) April 8, 2020

Shambles — Neil Megson (@NeilMegson) April 8, 2020

Worrying to see, we need promotion — Paul Robinson (@PaulRob84974266) April 8, 2020

Some Leeds fans felt the figures explained the club’s activity in the summer transfer window last year, with one supporter claiming that the sales of the likes of Pontus Jansson and Kemar Roofe should hopefully register better numbers for the future.

@PhilHay_ I guess this explains why there was a massive clear out of players in the summer. I believe the player sales must of of equated to over £25M with the likes of pontus, roofe etc, and this will show in next year’s accounts which would put us in a much better situation. — Daniel Huet (@DanielHuet17) April 8, 2020

This explains the summer activity a lot. — dominic bradley (@dom_bradderz) April 8, 2020

Shows why we have to sacrifice a top player sale every year whilst we are in this league. Figures are no worse than the majority of top championship clubs but is certainly a reality to check to all those who think we should just throw all the money at promotion like Wolves did — Carl Murphy (@CarlM1979) April 8, 2020

Ffp is a joke the fact a club like us. Who don’t spend big, have big gates, always televised are struggling to stay within the profit and loss just shows how unrealistic it really is. — Josh 💙💛 (@superleedsmacca) April 8, 2020

Earning promotion to the Premier League is of course a big deal for matters on the pitch, but they are equally just as important off it.

Whilst fans no doubt are itching to see their team play against the best of the best week-in and week-out, those in the boardroom know the financial implications of dining at the top table.

And Hay’s latest report is just another reason why Leeds desperately need to have their return to the top-flight confirmed this season.

