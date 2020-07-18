Phil Hay names the people Leeds must thank for promotion

After suffering relegation back in 2004, very few could surely have imagined a scenario where Leeds still wouldn’t be in the Premier League 15 years later.

But the Whites have finally managed to make their return to the promised land, and it has been a journey full of highs, and even bigger lows.

Marcelo Bielsa’s arrival as manager at Elland Road seemed to spark new life, and but for a late season collapse last year, they would have already been in the top-flight.

But this time around, the Whites have had no such slip-up, and they can finally call themselves a Premier League club again.

And taking to Twitter, The Athletic journalist Phil Hay revealed the people the club must thank for their top-flight return.

So many hands involved in promotion – Radrizzani, Bielsa, Orta, Kinnear, backroom team, crowds and, not least, a squad who took the crack of Bielsa’s whip and ran with it. This will stand out as a unique period of the club’s history. — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) July 17, 2020

Bielsa no doubt deserves a large amount of credit for getting this team to perform on the pitch, but the work done behind the scenes by the likes of Andrea Radrizzani and Victor Orta, amongst others, has been equally important.

Who deserves the most credit?

Players Vote Bielsa Vote Orta & Radrizzani Vote

It’s been a collective effort from top to bottom, and the fans have played their part in it too. They may not have seen their team play Premier League football for a number of years, but still Elland Road has been packed to the rafters.

It took everyone mucking in to get over the line, but Leeds United can finally look forward to top-flight football once more.