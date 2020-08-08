Phil Hay delivers new update on Leeds and QSI

The Athletic journalist Phil Hay has delivered a new update on Leeds United and the potential investment from QSI.

What did he say?

One of the main talking points surrounding the Whites over these past few months in particular, has been the link between the club and Qatar Sports Investment – the group behind French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

Is it Haaland Snr or David Hopkins? Your Leeds knowledge will be put to the test with this quiz…

World Class score: 95% | Expert score: 80% | Veteran score: 65% | Intermediate score: 45% | Amateur score: 30% | Try Again: 5%

1 of 15 WHO IS THE PLAYER? Danny Mills Jason Wilcox

Now, Hay has sought to clarify those rumours, and insisted that despite all the talk, it’s something that’s unlikely to come to fruition. He said: “The QSI link has been odd. It’s clear that there’s a relationship between Andrea Radrizzani and Nasser Al-Khelaifi but for all the talk, it doesn’t go anywhere. QSI has never done due diligence or made a concerted effort to buy in — and whenever you talk to Leeds about it, they always say that further investment from the San Francisco 49ers is far more realistic.

“That was borne out a couple of weeks ago by Paraag Marathe (one of the 49ers’ executives) admitting that the NFL franchise would like to increase its minority stake. What I can’t envisage is a three-way split of shares between Radrizzani, the 49ers and QSI. I don’t see how that works.”

All talk from QSI

With Leeds securing their return to the riches of the Premier League, Andrea Radrizzani will surely want to see the club become a force in the top-flight once again.

As Hay even suggests, it seems rather illogical for both QSI and the 49ers to enter into a “three-way split” with Radrizzani, and dilute the kind of money that the latter could make just by himself or with one other investment partner.

Who's more likely to invest?

QSI Vote 49ers Vote

The club’s Premier League status no doubt has made it much more of a lucrative and attraction proposition for those looking to buy in, but it is difficult to see how Radrizzani may benefit from someone else coming in just when the good times look set to get started.