Leeds should be praying for a Fulham win on Tuesday

Leeds were always going to have a keen interest in the playoff final after their promotion to the Premier League, as they’ll have wanted to have a look at who is going to join them next season in the top-flight.

However, despite the winners joining them in English football’s top division, United may be a lot more interested in the losing team after an article in The Athletic linked them with moves for players from either team.

Indeed, Phil Hay has stated that Leeds have an interest in each of Ollie Watkins, Said Benrahma from Brentford and Joe Bryan from Fulham, but it seems as though the club only believe they can land any of those players if they’re on the losing side at Wembley.

1 of 25 How many times have Leeds United won the FA Cup? Four Three Two One

Luckily for Leeds, one team has to lose on Tuesday, but with the caveats that come with a playoff loss, United have to be hoping for one outcome.

The Yorkshire club should have their fingers crossed in the hopes that Fulham overcome Brentford for a number of reasons.

For a start, The Athletic state that the Whites think Benrahma would be available for less than £20m if the Bees don’t go up, which would be a snip for a player of his quality, contributing to 26 league goals this term and being linked to Chelsea.

Signing Benrahma is a much more attractive proposition than Bryan, a Championship standard left-back who would only add to the conundrum Bielsa already has with Stuart Dallas, Barry Douglas and Ezgjan Alioski.

Watkins also adds another element to United, being a potent finisher, something that the Whites have needed for some time.

Watch Leeds United Videos With StreamFootball.tv Below

On top of this, Fulham are still receiving parachute payments, and they have a number of sellable assets with Andre Franck Zambo Anguissa being linked with a €25m (£22.5m) move and Jean Michael Seri still valued at £8.55m by Transfermarkt, the London club don’t have to sell their stars, and they won’t be pressured into it.

Meanwhile, Brentford have paid £71m for a new stadium, and they’ve never been in the Premier League, so money is a bit tighter for Thomas Frank’s side, meaning that Leeds, or any other top club, would have an easier time in trying to poach their stars.

Anyone associated with Leeds should certainly be an honorary Fulham fan on Tuesday.